Reliance Global Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) (“Reliance” or the “Company”), announced today that it will host a conference call Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 121907. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2381/53733 or on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/ through March 10, 2027. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through March 24, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 53733.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products.

In addition to its insurance and Insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance’s core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com .

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EZRA@crescendo-ir.com