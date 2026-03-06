GoldHaven Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the District-Scale Magno Polymetallic Project, Cassiar District, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) announces the filing of an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The technical report, titled “Magno Project, Liard Mining Division, BC”, can be found on the Company’s website and under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented:



"The filing of the Magno NI 43-101 technical report represents an important step in advancing one of the most prospective polymetallic projects in the Cassiar district. Our recent exploration results, including exceptional silver-lead-zinc grades and significant indium enrichment, highlight the district-scale potential of the property. With our flow-through financing underway, the Company is focused on advancing permitting and preparing for drilling to unlock the full value of the Magno Project."

Magno Project Highlights (Excerpt from the 43-101 technical report)

High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc-Lead Results* – Grab samples returned up to >25 g/t Au, 2,370 g/t Ag , >20% Pb , and 19.25% Zn from the Magno and D Zones. Notably, 45 of 357 samples exceeded 100 g/t Ag, confirming widespread high-grade mineralization.

– Grab samples returned up to , , and from the Magno and D Zones. Notably, 45 of 357 samples exceeded 100 g/t Ag, confirming widespread high-grade mineralization. 334 ppm Indium Discovery Confirms Critical Mineral Potential – Indium values up to 334 ppm associated with sphalerite (Zn), representing the highest recorded in the Cassiar District and highlighting Magno’s strategic relevance amid tightening global indium supply.

– Indium values up to 334 ppm associated with sphalerite (Zn), representing the highest recorded in the Cassiar District and highlighting Magno’s strategic relevance amid tightening global indium supply. Strong & Widespread Tungsten Mineralization – 32 samples returned >1,000 ppm W, including a peak of 6,550 ppm W at Vines Lake, with consistent 500–5,000 ppm W values at Kuhn and Dead Goat, supporting the presence of a robust tungsten-skarn system.

– 32 samples returned >1,000 ppm W, including a peak of 6,550 ppm W at Vines Lake, with consistent 500–5,000 ppm W values at Kuhn and Dead Goat, supporting the presence of a robust tungsten-skarn system. Fully Funded Advancement Strategy – The planned $2.0 million flow-through financing supports 2026 3D modelling, target refinement, drill planning, and continued verification of historical showings while expanding newly identified district-scale targets.

*Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades of mineralization

Magno Project Overview:

GoldHaven’s Magno Project is a district-scale polymetallic exploration asset spanning over 37,000 hectares in the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system including copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral mineralization.

Property-wide geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical analysis define a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern, supporting interpretation of a large mineralizing system with stacked deposit environments and strong structural controls.

Figure 1: Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

Flow-through Financing:

GoldHaven is currently advancing a non-brokered flow-through private placement of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares priced at $0.265 per share. Proceeds from the financing will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses at the Magno Project, including permitting, drill targeting, and advancement of high-priority mineralized zones identified during the Company’s 2025 exploration program. The Company may pay finder’s fees in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies.

Next Steps:

The Company is currently advancing drill targeting and permitting in preparation for a planned 2026 drill program at the Magno Project. The program is designed to test multiple high-priority mineralized targets, including silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement (CRD) systems, copper mineralization, and tungsten-bearing skarn zones, identified through historical exploration and the Company’s recent field programs.

GoldHaven is leveraging its growing geological, geochemical, and structural database to refine drill targets and evaluate the district-scale polymetallic and critical minerals potential of the Magno Project.

Planned work includes:

• Refinement of 3D geological and metal zonation models to better understand mineralizing controls

• Integrated interpretation of structural, geochemical, and geophysical datasets

• Prioritization of porphyry, CRD Ag-Pb-Zn, tungsten-skarn, and critical mineral targets

• Development of high-confidence drill targets across priority zones

• Advancement of permitting and logistical preparation for an initial drill program

The 2026 exploration program is designed to test the scale, vertical extent, and higher-grade vectors of the Magno mineralizing system across several target areas within the property. The Company believes Magno has the potential to host a large polymetallic system comparable to other mineralized districts within the Cassiar region.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

