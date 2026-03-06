Gymboree and Marchesa Introduce MARCHESA MINI X GYMBOREE, a Collection of Elevated Occasion-Wear

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), one of the only pure-play children’s specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, is announcing its new collaboration with Marchesa.

Parents today are looking for clothing that feels special and elevated, while still being comfortable, easy to wear, and practical for real life. With that truth at its core, Gymboree, part of The Children’s Place family of brands, announces its MARCHESA MINI X GYMBOREE collection, a collaboration launched on February 19, 2026, that brings sophisticated design and thoughtful craftsmanship to girls’ special occasion-wear.

Rooted in the belief that childhood is made up of moments worth celebrating, Gymboree empowers parents to bring this joyful style to life while keeping children comfortable and ready for every moment. By partnering with Marchesa, a design house synonymous with romance, artistry, and couture-level detail, this collaboration showcases a resplendent variety of apparel that feels aspirational yet accessible. Together, the brands have created a collection that blends Marchesa’s signature elegance with Gymboree’s heritage child-first design, resulting in a delightful assortment that feels expressive and made for real moments.

“Parents are looking for clothing that helps mark memories - pieces that feel meaningful, comfortable, and special all at once,” said Smeeta Khetarpaul, SVP, Head of Marketing at The Children’s Place. “Marchesa’s design sensibility makes them a natural partner as we continue to grow Gymboree. This collection empowers families to celebrate meaningful moments with apparel and accessories that feel special, wearable, and designed to be remembered long after the occasion ends.”

“Having the opportunity to collaborate on a collection for children is incredibly personal for me — not just as a designer, but as a mother,” said Georgina Chapman, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Marchesa. “Gymboree has always stood out as a brand that understands how meaningful childhood moments are, and how clothing can help make those moments feel even more special. This collection feels like a beautiful opportunity to bring Marchesa’s artistry and romantic design into iconic outfits that celebrate confidence, celebration, and memory-making. These are the kinds of clothes you look back on and remember exactly how it felt to wear them.”

Designed for future fashion icons, the MARCHESA MINI X GYMBOREE collection delivers whimsical, couture-inspired style through magical yet wearable head-to-toe looks. Signature Marchesa silhouettes are reimagined for children, including the sculptural Bow Dress and the classic Rose Dress featuring its dramatic statement bloom. Elegant fabrics, dimensional florals, and soft ombré hues balance bold design with comfort and movement, creating playful, refined styles that inspire confidence and self-expression.

The MARCHESA MINI X GYMBOREE collection is available online at www.gymboree.com and in select Gymboree and The Children’s Place stores. For more information, visit www.gymboree.com or follow @gymboree on social media.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is one of the only pure-play children’s specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 499 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 12 countries through nine international franchise and wholesale partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com.

About Marchesa

Co-founded in 2004 by Georgina Chapman, Marchesa was born from a passion for timeless beauty and theatrical glamour, drawing inspiration from the worlds of art, film, and historic costume. The house is renowned for its unapologetically feminine romance, intricately crafted designs, and perfectly tailored red-carpet sophistication. Defined by luxurious fabrics, artisan heritage techniques, haute couture craftsmanship, and Georgina’s exceptional draping skill paired with her unique sensitivity in building beautiful color stories, Marchesa creates pieces meant to be cherished forever; to be treasured as family heirlooms passed down through generations. Each collection features opulent embroidery, meticulous attention to detail, and an unwavering commitment to elegance and innovation, reflecting the artistry and creative spirit at Marchesa’s core.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s strategic initiatives and results of operations. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially.

Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Part 1, item1A. Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unable to achieve operating results at levels sufficient to fund and/or finance the Company’s current level of operations and repayment of indebtedness, the risk that changes in trade policy and tariff regimes, including newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any responsive non U.S. tariffs, may impact our international manufacturing and operations or our customers’ discretionary spending habits, the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risk that changes in the Company’s plans and strategies with respect to pricing, capital allocation, capital structure, investor communications and/or operations may have a negative effect on the Company’s business, the risk that the Company’s strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin, improve operational efficiencies, enhance operating controls, decentralize operational authority and reshape the Company’s culture are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company’s global supply chain, including resulting from disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigation brought under securities, consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, risks related to the existence of a controlling shareholder, and the uncertainty of weather patterns, as well as other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500