SEALSQ Announces Comprehensive 2026 Certification Roadmap for QS7001 Secure Element and QVault TPM Product Lines

All Four Post-Quantum Security Products on Track for Common Criteria, FIPS 140-3, and TCG Certifications Through Q4 2026



SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a leading provider of post-quantum semiconductor and security solutions, today announced a comprehensive certification timetable for its QS7001 Secure Element and QVault TPM hardware product families. The Company confirms that production samples for its first-generation products became available this month, with all four products tracking green across their respective certification programs throughout the remainder of 2026.

2026 Certification Schedule at a Glance

Product Prod. Samples Key Certification Milestone Target Date QS7001 V1 March 2026 HW Evaluation Test Report (ETR) — CC Lab Letter March 2026 QS7001 V2 October 2026 HW Evaluation Test Report (ETR) — CC Lab Letter September 2026 QVault TPM -183 March 2026 FIPS 140-3 Lab Letter to NIST May 2026 TCG Certification August 2026 QVault TPM -185 October 2026 Engineering Samples Available July 2026 FIPS 140-3 Lab Letter to NIST September 2026 TCG Certification October 2026

All four products currently maintain green status. Certification activities are conducted by accredited third-party laboratories including SERMA Technologies.

QS7001 Secure Element Platform

The QS7001 V1, reached production sample availability in March 2026. The product supports RSA, ECC, AES, SHA-1/SHA-2/SHA-3, ML-KEM-1024, and ML-DSA-87 algorithms. The Hardware Evaluation Test Report (ETR), issued by an accredited Common Criteria laboratory, is expected by end of March 2026, initiating the formal CC certification process.

The QS7001 V2, the next-generation device that will replace V1 and extend full post-quantum algorithm API security, is currently in wafer manufacturing. Silicon fabrication (Fab-Out) is targeted for April 7, 2026, with engineering samples following in July 2026. The CC Hardware ETR for V2 is targeted for September 2026, with production samples available in October 2026. V2 will cover the full PQC certification scope, including secured cryptographic API protections not present in V1.

QVault TPM Platform

The QVault TPM 183, the Company's first TPM product targeting IoT applications and based on TCG Specification 1.83, reached production sample availability in March 2026. A FIPS 140-3 Lab Letter to NIST is targeted for May 2026, marking entry into NIST's evaluation queue for the formal FIPS 140-3 certificate. TCG Certification is targeted for August 2026. The product supports ECC, RSA, AES, SHA-1 and SHA-2 algorithms.

The QVault TPM 185, the platform's second-generation product that will serve both IoT and PC/Server markets based on TCG Specification 1.85, is currently in development and test. Engineering samples are targeted for July 2026. FIPS 140-3 Lab submission is targeted for September 2026, with TCG Certification targeted for October 2026. This product adds full PQC support including ML-KEM-1024 and ML-DSA-87 algorithms alongside SHA-3 and will carry the standard plus PQC algorithm CC certification scope.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, noted, “This certification roadmap reflects our commitment to delivering hardware-anchored post-quantum security on a predictable timetable. As governments and enterprises face mandatory migration deadlines, including the NSA CNSA 2.0 January 2027 compliance timeline, having certified silicon available is not optional. By staying on schedule across all four products, we are helping ensure that organizations, device manufacturers, and infrastructure providers can transition to post-quantum cryptography with confidence and without disruption. This progress strengthens the broader security ecosystem by giving partners and customers the trusted hardware foundation they need to protect sensitive data, safeguard critical systems, and accelerate the global adoption of next-generation cryptographic standards. We are on schedule across all four products, and we are proud of the progress our teams have made.”

Strategic Context

The certification milestones represent a critical element of SEALSQ's broader post-quantum security strategy. Hardware Common Criteria (CC) certification and FIPS 140-3 certification provide customers in government, critical infrastructure, financial services, and enterprise markets with independently verified assurance that SEALSQ's products meet the highest security standards.

FIPS 140-3 Lab Letters to NIST initiate placement in NIST's evaluation queue; the formal FIPS 140-3 certificate issuance follows after NIST review, a process that currently involves significant waiting periods given high industry demand. SEALSQ is pursuing early lab submissions to minimize customer exposure to queue delays.

Both QS7001 products are flash-based designs, enabling firmware updates and patches without hardware replacement, a significant advantage in managing the long-term lifecycle of certified deployed devices.

