High Roller Announces Appointment of Andrew Walter as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR) today announced the appointment of Andrew Walter as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, effective immediately, replacing Sarah Stienon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew to High Roller’s executive leadership team,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller. “Andrew brings more than a decade of hands-on experience in gaming law, regulatory affairs, and compliance across both the public and private sectors. His deep expertise in legislative strategy, regulatory compliance, and operational oversight will be invaluable as we continue to expand responsibly across regulated markets.”

Walter joins High Roller with extensive experience in government and commercial gaming operations. For nearly eight years, he served as Counsel and Government Affairs for the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, where he provided comprehensive in-house legal services and led governmental affairs efforts. In that role, he developed legislative strategy, drafted testimony, and worked directly with legislators and stakeholders on key policy matters, including sports betting and internet lottery legislation.

Following the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), Walter joined PointsBet, a global sports betting and online casino operator, as Senior Director of Compliance & Regulatory Affairs. There, he built and led a robust compliance department to support the company’s rapid multi-state expansion, overseeing state-by-state regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering programs, and responsible gaming initiatives across both online and retail sports betting and online casino operations.

After the passage of gaming expansion legislation in Connecticut, Walter returned to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation as the first employee hired to launch and support online and retail sports betting operations. In that capacity, he held responsibility for profit and loss performance, retail operations, and compliance oversight.

Walter holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Management from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, and a Juris Doctor from Roger Williams University School of Law in Bristol, Rhode Island. He is admitted to practice law in the State of Connecticut.

Commenting on his appointment, Walter said, “I’m honored to join High Roller at such an exciting time in the Company’s growth. High Roller has established itself as a premium online gaming operator with a strong commitment to innovation and player experience. I look forward to strengthening our legal and compliance framework as we continue to grow in regulated markets and uphold the highest standards of integrity and responsible gaming.”

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039