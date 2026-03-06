Reitar Logtech Signs Landmark US$60 Million Strategic Equity Investment Agreement at US$4.00 per Share Marking a Major New Milestone in the Global Logistics Sector

HONG KONG, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RITR) (“Reitar” or the “Company”), a market leader in Hong Kong’s smart logistics and automated warehousing sector, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Share Subscription Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Equator Capital Management SPC (“Equator Capital”), acting for and on behalf of the segregated portfolio “Equator Private Equity Fund SP,” a segregated portfolio company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (the “Investor”).

The execution of the Agreement follows the Company’s announcement on February 24, 2026 regarding the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with the Investor. The Agreement constitutes the definitive transaction document contemplated by the MOU and supersedes the MOU in its entirety, save for certain binding provisions that will remain in effect until closing. Under the Agreement, the Investor has agreed to make a strategic equity investment of up to US$60,000,000 in the Company through the subscription of up to 15,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares of Reitar at a subscription price of US$4.00 per share (the “Transaction”).

The Company intends to apply not less than 92% of the investment proceeds to fund its capital contribution to a consortium formed to acquire a controlling equity interest in a leading international logistics company with a significant presence in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the PRC (the “Target”), with the balance of not more than 8% to be used for transaction-related professional fees and general working capital purposes. Reitar is partnering in this consortium (the “Consortium”) with a leading industrial private equity firm focused on the logistics technology sector, which manages assets under management of several billion U.S. dollars (the “Consortium Partner”).

Mr. John Chan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reitar, said: “We are pleased to announce the execution of this definitive Share Subscription Agreement with Equator Capital, which represents a significant milestone in advancing our strategic vision. The transition from the Memorandum of Understanding to a binding definitive agreement demonstrates the strong conviction of our investor in Reitar’s growth strategy and the transformative potential of the proposed acquisition. The Agreement provides a clear and structured framework for the investment, with comprehensive protections for all stakeholders. We remain committed to working diligently with our Consortium Partner and the Investor to satisfy the conditions precedent and bring this transaction to a successful closing, which we believe will create substantial long-term value for our shareholders and position Reitar as a truly global player in the logistics technology industry.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed investment, the proposed acquisition, the expected use of proceeds, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, the expected satisfaction of conditions precedent, and the Company’s strategic plans and objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the satisfaction of conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction, including the due diligence, regulatory approvals, and financial performance conditions of the Target; (ii) the ability of the Company and the Consortium Partner to execute a definitive consortium agreement and complete the acquisition of the Target; (iii) the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals; (iv) the ability of the Company to effectively deploy the investment proceeds for the intended purposes; (v) general economic and market conditions; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited is a premier provider of smart logistics and automated warehousing solutions headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company is one of the market leaders in Hong Kong’s smart logistics and automated warehousing sector, committed to innovating the logistics industry through the integration of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven analytics to enhance operational efficiency and create value for its clients across the supply chain. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “RITR”.

