Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market worth $2.01 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 32.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market is projected to grow from USD 0.28 billion in 2025 to USD 2.01 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The data center liquid cooling fluids market experiences its primary growth from the rapid expansion of high-density computing, which artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing workloads require. The applications produce excessive heat that traditional air-based systems cannot handle, requiring advanced thermal management solutions to improve efficiency. The use of liquid cooling fluids allows engineers to remove heat from essential components, resulting in better energy efficiency and system reliability, and enabling higher rack density. The need for advanced liquid cooling fluids has increased as data centers require improved cooling solutions to achieve better performance without expanding their physical space.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market:

Drivers: Growth in data center market

Restraint: Technology under development for two-phase PFAS-free fluids for immersion cooling Opportunity: Growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions Challenge: Fluid contamination risk increases maintenance burden

Key Findings of the Study:

By fluid type, the water-glycol mixtures segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid cooling fluids market in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By cooling technology, immersion cooling fluids are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid-cooling fluids market in terms of value during the forecast period.

By cooling method, the single-phase cooling segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on fluid type, the water glycol mixtures segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The water–glycol mixture segment will show the highest CAGR during the forecast period because it achieves thermal efficiency and freeze protection while maintaining system compatibility. The fluids find extensive application in direct-to-chip and immersion liquid cooling systems because they provide essential heat transfer and corrosion control capabilities that support extended system operation. Water–glycol mixtures offer cost advantages and simple operational procedures, and they work well with current liquid cooling systems, making them appealing to both new construction projects and system upgrades. Data centers will see increased use of water–glycol mixtures as they implement scalable, energy-efficient cooling systems, driving considerable growth in this market segment.

Based on data center type, the hyperscale segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hyperscale data center segment is expected to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period due to its connection to expanding cloud services and artificial intelligence, as well as its need to handle large-scale data processing tasks. Facilities that operate at hyperscale use extremely high computing capacity, producing excessive heat that requires state-of-the-art thermal management systems to control. Data centers use liquid cooling fluids to achieve performance, energy efficiency, and reliability while their systems handle increased rack density and expandable infrastructure. Hyperscale operators now focus on two main goals: reducing energy use and enhancing environmental sustainability. The sector is experiencing strong growth in demand for liquid cooling fluids as companies continue to invest in developing new server technologies and AI-powered workloads.

Based on cooling technology, the direct-to-chip cooling fluids segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The direct-to-chip cooling fluids segment will exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for high-performance processors supporting AI, machine learning, and advanced computing workloads. Direct-to-chip cooling delivers liquid coolant directly to heat-generating components, enabling superior thermal efficiency and supporting higher power densities than traditional cooling approaches. This technology is increasingly favored because it can be integrated into existing data center architectures with lower complexity and risk than full immersion systems. Data center operators are rapidly adopting direct-to-chip cooling fluids because they need cooling solutions that can efficiently handle rising heat loads while providing scalable and reliable performance.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The data center liquid cooling fluids market will experience its highest growth rate in North America, as the region currently sees rapid development of hyperscale data centers and AI-focused facilities. The increasing use of artificial intelligence and cloud services, along with advanced analytics in high-density computing workloads, drives demand for cooling solutions that deliver better performance and higher capacity. North American data center operators have become the first users of modern liquid cooling systems, which they deploy to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs while advancing their environmental goals. The region's market growth acceleration is further supported by substantial data center infrastructure investments, ongoing cutting-edge technological advancements, and the presence of major cloud and technology firms.

