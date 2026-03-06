Soberman Engineering Joins KJA, Strengthening Canadian New Construction Presence and Reuniting Industry Veterans

TORONTO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KJA is pleased to announce that Soberman Engineering has joined the firm, welcoming back industry veteran Jonathan Soberman, P.Eng., in a move that strengthens KJA’s Toronto and new construction presence and reinforces its continued investment in industry-leading Canadian expertise to better serve clients.

Jonathan Soberman brings more than 30 years of experience in vertical transportation consulting. In particular, Jonathan is a leading expert in design and new construction and is involved in many of the largest projects across Canada. Having previously worked at KJA earlier in his career, this transition represents a return to familiar ground and a shared commitment to independent, technically rigorous consulting.

“KJA is making meaningful investments in its people, processes, and technology to continually improve how clients are supported,” said Soberman. “Rejoining the firm at this moment felt like the right step, both professionally and personally, and an opportunity to be part of an organization that is clearly focused on the future of our industry.”

Soberman Engineering has built a strong reputation for independent advisory services, with expertise spanning new construction, modernization, inspections, ongoing maintenance support, and general technical assistance. The firm’s work includes major healthcare, education, commercial, and mixed-use projects across Canada and internationally. With this addition, KJA further expands its capabilities in the Toronto and new construction market while maintaining its core values of independence, technical excellence, and client-first service.

“KJA is proud that Jonathan has decided to rejoin the KJA Team”, said Martin Ouimet, Chief Operating Officer at KJA. “Jonathan’s experience, leadership, world-class technical expertise, and history with KJA align closely with our values and where we are headed as a firm. We are excited to welcome him back and continue supporting our mutual clients in Canada.”

About KJA

With more than 60 years of experience and headquarters in Toronto, KJA is Canada’s largest and premier provider of vertical transportation consulting and managed services. Serving clients from coast to coast, our team delivers independent, technically rigorous guidance for elevators, escalators, and related systems. We are committed to long-term client outcomes through deep expertise, advanced tools, and a national platform that supports building owners across all of Canada, as part of the broader ATIS organization.

Media Contact: Rachel Baker SVP, Marketing

Marketing@kja.com