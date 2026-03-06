Baidu, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Baidu, Inc., (“Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BIDU) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/baidu-inc.

Baidu’s stock price fell $1.54, or 1.3%, to close at $116.34 per share on November 26, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following a Reuters report on November 26, 2025, regarding an October 7th letter from Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg. The correspondence informed lawmakers that the Pentagon had identified Baidu as one of three companies to be newly included on a list of entities aiding the Chinese military.

