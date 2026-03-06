Fluke and Washington State University Deepen Partnership to Power the Next Generation of Engineers

Everett, Washington, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation and Washington State University (WSU) today announced they have signed a strategic partnership designed to better align engineering education with the evolving needs of industry. The agreement includes a significant donation of professional test and measurement equipment, the creation of the Fluke Engineering Lab at WSU Everett, and the standardization of Fluke tools across key engineering programs in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture.

The tools will be integrated into upper-level mechanical engineering courses in WSU’s Voiland College and deployed across five campuses. More than 4,000 students enrolled in the college will gain hands-on experience using the same tools widely used in manufacturing, utilities, and industrial environments. In addition, the Owen Science and Engineering Library in Pullman will allow students to easily check out Fluke equipment beyond the classroom, ensuring broad exposure and practical experience that strengthens their workforce readiness.

Fluke will also continue its longstanding mentorship program to connect WSU students with industry professionals for hands-on guidance, career development, and real-world engineering insight. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to closing the gap between academic preparation and workforce expectations, particularly as manufacturers and industrial operators face ongoing talent shortages and increasing technical complexity.

“Preparing the next generation of engineers takes more than classroom study; it takes real tools, real experience, and real connection to the industry. By expanding access to Fluke technology across five campuses, we’re helping ensure graduates step into the workforce confident, capable, and ready to make an immediate impact. We are proud to partner with Washington State University as we strive to help prepare the next generation of technicians, electricians, and engineers for the workforce,” said Parker Burke, President of Fluke Corporation.

“Fluke has been an extraordinary partner to Washington State University for nearly four decades, and this expanded collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to preparing rising engineers to become industry leaders,” said Washington State University President Betsy Cantwell. “By establishing the Fluke Engineering Lab and integrating professional‑grade tools across our campuses, we are giving thousands of Cougs the chance to work with the same technologies used in the field. Partnerships like this accelerate hands‑on learning, drive innovation in engineering education, and ensure our students graduate ready to contribute from day one. This is exactly the kind of industry alignment that moves WSU and the communities we serve forward.”

Through the partnership, students at the college will gain access to more than 30 professional-grade Fluke tools spanning calibration, thermal imaging, digital multimeters, airflow meters, temperature scanners, and energy loggers. By training on the same advanced diagnostic and measurement technologies used across manufacturing, utilities, and industrial facilities worldwide, students will develop practical, job-ready skills in troubleshooting, predictive maintenance, and energy efficiency. The breadth of equipment ensures hands-on exposure to real-world scenarios, reinforcing WSU’s commitment to experiential learning while aligning engineering education with the evolving demands of industry

About Washington State University

Washington State University is a nationally recognized public research university committed to advancing knowledge, inspiring discovery, and preparing future leaders. As the state’s land‑grant university with campuses, research centers, and Extension offices across the state, WSU is dedicated to teaching, research, and outreach that strengthen Washington’s economy and improve the quality of life for people across the region and beyond.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

