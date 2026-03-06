At $5,000 an Ounce, the Next Wave of Gold Mines Is Already in the Ground

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com — Global gold exchange-traded funds absorbed $19 billion in new capital during January 2026, the strongest monthly inflow on record, as investors reacted to persistent currency volatility and elevated geopolitical risk[1]. Spot gold closed at $5,161 per ounce earlier this month, holding well above the psychologically important $5,000 threshold following the metal’s all-time high of $5,589 set on January 28[2]. Against this backdrop, five companies are advancing gold projects across Tanzania, Colombia, Guyana, Canada, and Nevada: Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Collective Mining (TSX: CNL) (NYSE-A: CNL), Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF), Radisson Mining (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF), and NevGold (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF).

ANZ Research raised its gold price forecast to $5,800 per ounce for Q2 2026, citing sustained safe-haven demand and constrained supply from the world’s largest gold mines[3]. JPMorgan set a year-end 2026 target of $6,300, pointing to central bank buying trends that show no sign of reversing[4]. For development-stage gold companies with fully permitted projects and visible paths to production, this environment represents a rare window to secure project financing and advance construction timelines.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has completed drilling and received all analytical results from its recent program at the Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania, confirming mineralization extends well beyond the current pit design at Area C. The results strengthen confidence in the geological model and represent a step toward final pit optimization and development planning as the company advances toward construction readiness.

Twenty-one holes were completed, with highlights including 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 meters from 169.75 meters depth, 9.31 g/t over 2.45 meters from 130 meters, and 6.96 g/t over 2.56 meters from 132.80 meters. The drilling accomplished several objectives at once: it confirmed mineralization continues down-dip beneath the planned pit, it identified new zones to the east and west of the current design, and it delivered geotechnical data needed to finalize pit shell optimization.

“These results further validate Imwelo as a near-term production asset,” said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of LVG. “We have now demonstrated continuity of mineralization beyond the current pit design, both at depth and laterally, which strengthens confidence in the geological model underpinning our development plans.”

The technical picture is tightening. Mineralization now shows geological continuity to over 250 meters vertical depth, compared to the historical resource limit of roughly 200 meters. The average vertical intersection depth from this program was approximately 120 meters, more than double the historical drilling depth of around 50 meters. That gives the company information below previously modeled limits and supports potential resource conversion from Inferred to Indicated classification.

Two dedicated geotechnical drill holes were completed, providing oriented core for detailed logging and rock mass characterization. The resulting data will support refinement of slope angles, wall support requirements, and ramp geometry, completing the in-pit geotechnical dataset required for final pit shell optimization.

It should be also noted that Atrium Research recently re-initiated coverage on Lake Victoria Gold with a BUY rating and a $0.50 per share target price, citing the path to production at Imwelo and strategic partnerships that could deliver cash through milestone payments and exploration success.

Imwelo sits just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine and is fully permitted for mine construction and production. The company previously completed geotechnical studies supporting consolidation of Area C into a single continuous open pit, while the Tembo Project delivered surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal mining sites.

With drilling complete and analytical results received, Lake Victoria Gold is moving methodically from definition toward execution.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

Collective Mining (TSX: CNL) (NYSE-A: CNL) recently reported drill results from the Ramp Zone at its Guayabales Project in Colombia, intersecting 54.55 meters grading 7.04 g/t gold and 16 g/t silver from 189 meters depth. The intercept extends the known high-grade mineralization at Ramp and suggests the system remains open along strike and at depth, with approximately 370 meters of additional drill core still pending assay results.

“An amazing opening salvo for Ramp Zone hole APC150-D1, which has cut broad and continuous high-grade mineralization,” said Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective Mining. “With visible gold scattered in places throughout the remaining 370 meters of core, we eagerly anticipate assays that could yield one of our strongest intercepts yet, while extending the system’s strike and depth.”

The company is now drilling multiple zones across the 60-square-kilometer property, with results expected to further define the scope of mineralization at Ramp and neighboring targets. Guayabales sits in an established mining district with existing infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment, positioning it as a near-term resource expansion candidate.

Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) announced results from its Wenot deposit in Guyana, intersecting 4.18 g/t gold over 14.6 meters and 3.73 g/t gold over 17.3 meters. The company also commenced a 50,000-meter drill program aimed at upgrading Inferred resources to Indicated classification and testing high-priority expansion targets across the broader Omai property.

“As Omai continues to report positive drill results from Central and East Wenot, we are excited to have commenced a 50,000-metre diamond drill program to further expand the overall Omai gold resources,” said Elaine Ellingham, President and CEO of Omai Gold Mines. “The primary objective of this current program is to upgrade the large Wenot Inferred resource in order to move the Omai project forward to the next key milestones.”

Omai historically produced 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. The current exploration effort is designed to unlock additional zones of high-grade mineralization that were not part of the original operation, with results expected to support an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment later in 2026.

Radisson Mining (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) released an updated mineral resource estimate for its O’Brien Gold Project in Quebec, reporting an 82% increase in Inferred resources to 1.69 million ounces of gold grading 5.08 g/t. The update reflects the success of recent step-out drilling that extended mineralization beneath historic mine workings and confirmed continuity at depth.

“Today we report the first of several planned, step-by-step updates to the MRE at the O’Brien Gold Project, quantifying the impact of our recent drilling success and establishing a clear foundation for future, modern mine development,” said Matt Manson, President and CEO of Radisson Mining. “With just 25% of our 140,000-metre step-out drill program completed, the new vein mineralization delineated beneath the historic mine workings has resulted in an 82% increase in the quantity of Inferred Mineral Resources, now 1.69 Moz.”

O’Brien sits in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a region that has produced over 200 million ounces of gold historically. The project benefits from proximity to existing mining infrastructure and a skilled workforce, positioning it as a near-term development candidate in one of Canada’s most mining-friendly jurisdictions.

NevGold (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) announced the discovery of the Armory Fault at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, intersecting 8.51 g/t oxide gold equivalent over 10.6 meters, including 8.11 g/t gold and 0.10% antimony. The discovery represents a previously unrecognized structural control for high-grade oxide gold-antimony mineralization at the Bullet Zone.

“The discovery of the Armory Fault at the Bullet Zone is transformational from an exploration standpoint, as it identifies what is thought to be a key structural control of high-grade oxide gold-antimony mineralization,” said Brandon Bonifacio, President and CEO of NevGold. “This fault was never modelled previously, and our technical team has done a tremendous job developing this target.”

Limousine Butte is a heap-leach oxide gold project with low capital intensity and minimal permitting risk. The addition of high-grade gold-antimony mineralization at shallow depths enhances the project’s economic profile, particularly given antimony’s recent price surge driven by supply constraints and strategic mineral designation in the United States.

