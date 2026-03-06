Fiserv to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MILWAUKEE, Wis., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its participation in the following investor conferences in March.

Fiserv will present at the following conferences:

Wolfe Fintech Forum (Mike Lyons, CEO and Paul Todd, CFO) 12:55 p.m. ET on March 11

Wells Fargo 18 th Annual Payments/Fintech Symposium (Mike Lyons, CEO) 1:30 p.m. ET on March 18

Live webcasts and archived replays will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500™ company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

