Public Safety and Security Market Surges to $981.84 billion by 2030 | CAGR 11.3%

Delray Beach, FL, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Public Safety and Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 575.05 billion in 2025 to USD 981.84 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The convergence of multiple physical security systems is a major opportunity in the public safety and security market.

The U.S. public safety and security market is rapidly expanding due to rising national security concerns, advancing technologies, and increasingly complex threats.

The network security segment is projected to dominate the market, as it is essential for safeguarding communication and data systems against cyber threats.

The public safety and security market is being driven by the increasing number of terrorist activities and security breaches, which have made it essential for governments and organizations to strengthen their protection measures. Simultaneously, the growing use of the IoT in public safety is helping agencies collect and share data more efficiently. IoT devices support real-time monitoring, threat detection, and faster emergency responses. These factors encourage investments in advanced technologies and communication systems, thereby improving safety and preparedness.

AI-based public identification is an emerging trend in the public safety and security market. This technology enables authorities to quickly and accurately identify individuals in crowded or high-risk areas by utilizing facial recognition and pattern analysis. By analyzing data from cameras and sensors, AI can match faces and detect suspicious behavior in real time. This improves the ability of law enforcement and emergency services to prevent crimes and respond to threats. AI-based identification also supports investigations by providing accurate records and reducing manual effort. As security challenges increase, this technology is becoming a vital tool for enhancing public safety and protecting communities.

The video analytics solutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the public safety and security market, as agencies seek more efficient ways to monitor and respond to threats. These solutions utilize artificial intelligence to process video footage, enabling the identification of unusual activities and potential dangers in real-time. In March 2025, the Department of Justice reported that over 80% of major cities had started implementing video analytics tools to improve crime detection and public safety.

The ability to analyze large amounts of visual data quickly makes these solutions highly valuable for law enforcement, transportation, and emergency response teams. Video analytics also helps reduce the workload on personnel by automating the monitoring process. With increasing concerns about public safety and the need for faster response times, many organizations are turning to video analytics as an effective way to enhance surveillance and improve security across communities.

The network security segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the public safety and security market because it plays a critical role in protecting communication and data systems from cyber threats. As more public safety agencies rely on connected devices and real-time data sharing, securing these networks has become essential. In January 2025, a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation highlighted that over 65 percent of government agencies had faced cyber intrusions targeting communication systems in the past year. Network security solutions help prevent unauthorized access, data breaches, and disruptions that could compromise emergency response and public services.

These solutions include firewalls, encryption, and secure access controls that ensure sensitive information remains protected. With the growing dependence on technology in emergency management, transportation, and healthcare, network security has become a priority for agencies working to keep systems safe and maintain public trust. It remains a key focus for protecting critical infrastructure.

The public safety and security market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing concerns over national security, technological advancements, and evolving threats. Law enforcement agencies, emergency services, and critical infrastructure operators are investing heavily in integrated solutions that enhance situational awareness and improve response times. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are being leveraged to analyze vast amounts of data, enabling proactive threat detection and efficient resource allocation.

The rise of smart cities has further fueled demand for advanced security systems that can effectively monitor and manage urban environments. Federal, state, and local agencies are collaborating with technology providers to implement solutions that address specific regional security challenges. For instance, the Port Authority Police Department of New York and New Jersey has invested in high-tech upgrades to improve response times and communication during critical incidents, enhancing officer collaboration and situational awareness.

Companies in Public Safety and Security Market:

Companies in Public Safety and Security Market are Motorola Solutions (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Thales (France), Atos (France), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), and Eaton (Ireland) are the key players and other major players in the public safety and security market.