PS&S Expands into North Carolina with Acquisition of Priest Craven & Associates

WARREN, N.J., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS&S, a full-service architecture, engineering, design, surveying, and environmental firm with a 64-year history, today announced that it has acquired Priest Craven & Associates, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based civil engineering and surveying firm with more than four decades of experience serving the residential and commercial real estate development markets throughout the Research Triangle region.

“This acquisition is part of a strategic growth plan we set forth to grow PS&S with expanded capabilities and greater geographic reach,” said PS&S President and CEO John Sartor. “North Carolina, particularly the Research Triangle area, has long been a target market for us. The addition of the Priest Craven team provides us with an immediate and meaningful presence in one of the most dynamic growth regions in the country.”

Founded in 1983, Priest Craven & Associates specializes in civil engineering, site planning, and surveying services. The firm’s portfolio includes single-family detached neighborhoods, townhomes, garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, as well as office buildings and shopping centers throughout the Raleigh-Durham market.

Priest Craven’s team will join PS&S and continue operating from their Raleigh office, which will serve as the firm’s North Carolina hub.

“After more than 40 years serving clients in the Raleigh-Durham market, it was important to find the right long-term partner for our team and our clients,” said Tommy Craven, who co-founded the firm in 1983. “This is truly a win-win. PS&S gains a strong, established presence in the Research Triangle, and our employees have the opportunity to grow within a larger organization while continuing to work together and serve the clients who have trusted us for decades. Our clients get the benefit of their current relationship with Priest Craven, coupled with the strength, stability and capacity of PS&S.”

The acquisition allows PS&S to expand its multi-disciplinary services, including life sciences, energy, utility, engineering, and advanced environmental services, beyond their presence in the Northeast.

“The Triangle region is experiencing strong growth. Our strategy is not simply to enter a new geography, but to grow thoughtfully,” Sartor said. “Priest Craven brings 40-plus years of local knowledge, strong client relationships, and a reputation for quality. Together, we are well positioned to serve the evolving needs of developers and communities across North Carolina.”

