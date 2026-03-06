Regarding the Planned Changes in the Management of AUGA group

One of the largest producers of organic and conventional commodities and food products in the Baltic states, AUGA group, RAB (legal entity code 126264360, hereinafter – the Company) has announced the appointment of Laurynas Miškinis, one of the long-standing members of the Company’s Management team, as Chief Executive Officer, effective from 31 March 2026. He succeeds Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė, who had been serving as the Company’s Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“Laurynas commercial, managerial, and organisational experience will strengthen the organisation’s streamlined structure and ensure continuity in implementing the Company’s restructuring plan”, says Kęstutis Juščius, Chairman of the Board of AUGA group.

Since 2016, L. Miškinis has led the Organic Product Development and Commerce Department at AUGA group. He actively contributed to the development and commercialisation of preserved products for end-consumer use, which became AUGA group’s hallmark and successfully entered global markets. Following the successful sale of corresponding production unit to AB ‘Kauno grūdai’, L. Miškinis and his team introduced the ‘Sustainable Product Basket’, which has become an integral part of the everyday life of organic product consumers.

Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė, who served as the CEO of AUGA group since November 2023, will continue her career in the defence industry.

“We are grateful to Elina for her many years of work in creating and implementing the Company’s strategy and for guiding the Management team through one of the most challenging periods while initiating the Group’s restructuring”, says K. Juščius.

