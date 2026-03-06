Silver Lake and Nomura Securities Form a Strategic Partnership to Establish a Primary Trading Account and Co-Create a New Blueprint for Japan’s Capital Markets

Menlo Park, California, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that Silver Lake Partners, a global leader in private equity investing focused on technology and growth industries, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Nomura Securities, one of Japan’s leading integrated financial services platforms. As part of this partnership, we will establish a primary trading account in Japan.





This milestone reflects our continued commitment to deepening Silver Lake’s local presence in Japan, improving execution efficiency in the domestic market, and strengthening connectivity with the core resource network of Japan’s capital markets.

This partnership was led and advanced by Keiichiro Wakamatsu, Silver Lake’s representative in Japan. Mr. Wakamatsu brings a strong cross-border background and deep local relationships, with prior experience at Nomura Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Silver Lake’s U.S. headquarters, making him a key bridge between global capital and the Japanese market.





Silver Lake continues to see compelling long-term opportunities in Japan, particularly across technology, energy transition, and industrial modernization. In parallel, we have steadily expanded our engagement with local financial institutions and industrial partners to strengthen execution capabilities and market connectivity. Our strategic partnership with Nomura Securities marks an important step in the continued localization of Silver Lake’s global platform in Japan.

Nomura Securities, one of Japan’s most established and influential full-service financial institutions, provides leading capabilities in trade execution, asset custody, research, and local network access. Through this partnership, Silver Lake expects to leverage Nomura’s financial infrastructure and client network to enhance the efficiency of local equity transactions, M&A execution, and broader capital markets activities, while improving responsiveness and deepening investment participation in the Japanese market.





Strategic Significance of the Primary Trading Account

Under the strategic partnership agreement, Silver Lake will establish a Primary Trading Account with Nomura Securities. This account will serve as the central channel for Silver Lake’s investment execution and capital flows in Japan and is expected to deliver several important strategic benefits:

1：Support large-block equity transactions and long-term position building in Japanese listed companies:

2：Strengthen capital collaboration channels with local financial institutions and industrial groups

3：Enhance transparency and compliance in cross-border capital deployment

4：Enable more integrated execution across private equity and public-market strategies

Through this account structure, Silver Lake will also be better positioned to work with Japanese companies on joint platforms, structured financing vehicles, and other flexible capital solutions that support corporate growth and international expansion.



The establishment of this mechanism is significant not only at the institutional level, but also in terms of expanding future pathways for broader market participation in Japan.

Long-Term Implications for Individual Investors in Japan

Broader access to global growth themes

Through Silver Lake-led transactions and equity allocations, Japanese investors may gain indirect exposure to the growth potential of high-quality global assets and companies.



A trust-based participation framework with stronger safeguards

Looking ahead, Silver Lake plans to explore trust-structured investment products in collaboration with Nomura and trust partners, with the aim of enhancing investor protection through asset segregation and risk controls.



Institutional-quality portfolio thinking made more accessible

Supported by Silver Lake’s long-standing investment discipline and global perspective, select asset allocation frameworks may become available to qualified individual investors through more accessible structures, helping elevate the standard of household asset management.



Financial education alongside market opportunity

Keiichiro Wakamatsu, Silver Lake’s representative in Japan, will also continue public investor education through his LINE-based platform, Keiichiro Investment Classroom, helping individuals better understand institutional investment logic, capital allocation trends, and global market dynamics.





Emerging Trends in Japan and Partnership Outlook

As Japan advances corporate governance reform, strengthens shareholder returns, and attracts long-term overseas capital, its capital markets are entering a new phase of internationalization and institutional modernization. Silver Lake’s decision to deepen its commitment to Japan at this time reflects our strong conviction in the country’s long-term economic potential and creates a timely opportunity to accelerate the integration of capital and technology.



Looking ahead, Silver Lake and Nomura Securities intend to use the Primary Trading Account as a core execution platform to explore a broader range of opportunities, including cross-border M&A, strategic equity investments, and technology-enabled collaboration models, with the goal of supporting the transformation and long-term competitiveness of Japanese companies.



At the same time, Silver Lake remains committed to helping create pathways through which the outcomes of institutional capital participation can contribute more meaningfully to broader financial well-being. Over time, we aim to support frameworks that enable more Japanese households and middle-income investors to better understand and participate in the benefits of global capital growth and Japan’s ongoing market reforms.





About Silver Lake Partners

Silver Lake is a global technology investment firm focused on technology and technology-enabled businesses, with more than US$116 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital. Silver Lake is committed to long-term capital partnership and to supporting value creation and industrial transformation across global markets.

Abut Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities is a leading integrated financial institution in Japan and a core company of Nomura Group. It provides a broad range of services, including securities brokerage, asset management, corporate finance, and research, and continues to play a central role in Japan’s financial system and capital markets.

