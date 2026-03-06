Conagra Brands to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Fayetteville, Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America’s leading branded food companies, will expand its existing manufacturing facility in Fayetteville, Ark. through a multi-year investment of approximately $220 million. The project is expected to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years, strengthening the region’s manufacturing workforce and economy.

"This significant investment in our Fayetteville facility will allow us to continue to grow our leading frozen foods business," said Craig Weiss, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Conagra Brands. "Conagra is committed to investing in innovation across the company, including our supply chain. We are also pleased to continue growing in Fayetteville, where Conagra has a long history."

“Northwest Arkansas continues to set the pace for growth and innovation in America’s heartland,” said Gov. Sanders. “Conagra’s investment in Fayetteville builds on decades of partnership and strengthens the region as a hub for food innovation and manufacturing excellence. When companies expand in Arkansas, it’s because they trust our skilled workforce, our business climate, and our commitment to long-term success.”

Conagra plans to begin construction later this year at its Fayetteville location to significantly increase its chicken production capacity. This project underscores Conagra’s long-term commitment to the local community while supporting future growth and innovation in its protein portfolio.

“Conagra has been a valued member of Arkansas’ business community for years, and the company is doubling down on our state with an approximately $220 million expansion in Fayetteville,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “We want companies like Conagra to succeed in Arkansas and are excited to see their growth in Fayetteville. Congratulations to Conagra and the City of Fayetteville on this expansion announcement that will have a significant impact on the Northwest Arkansas region.”

The Fayetteville facility currently produces ready-to-eat meals for multiple brand labels, including Hungry-Man®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Gardein®, and evol®. Each year, the Fayetteville location produces approximately 15 million cases of product.

“A $220 million expansion sends a strong signal about Fayetteville’s future,” said Fayetteville Mayor Rawn. “This project strengthens our city’s manufacturing base, creates high-quality jobs and reinforces our position as a regional economic leader. We are grateful for the partnership with Conagra and AEDC and are excited to see this next chapter unfold.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Ill., with approximately 18,300 employees, Conagra Brands operates production facilities throughout North America, including two facilities in Arkansas – one in Fayetteville and the other in Russellville – employing approximately 2,000 Arkansans.

“As one of our most critical firms in Fayetteville, Conagra has a significant impact on our local economy and the well-being of its employees and their families,” said Jennifer Irwin, President and CEO of Chamber Fayetteville. “We are grateful to witness their continued expansion here and thank the City of Fayetteville’s Economic Development team and our state partners who helped make this possible. On behalf of the Chamber and our business community, we appreciate Conagra’s strong commitment to Fayetteville and the many residents they impact.”

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.