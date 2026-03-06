Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Piney Trail Estates, is Coming Soon to Parker, Colorado

PARKER, Colo., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Piney Trail Estates, is coming soon to Parker, Colorado. This exclusive Toll Brothers community will feature two collections of homes featuring expansive one- and two-story floor plans, oversized home sites, and direct access to trails and open space. Site work is underway at the intersection of County Line Road and N Piney Lake Road in Parker, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.





Piney Trail Estates will offer luxury living against the backdrop of Colorado’s natural beauty, with direct trail access from within the community and surrounding open space offering picturesque views. This community offers hiking and biking trails, a park and playground, and is just minutes from scenic golf courses, charming local shops, and restaurants. Residents will enjoy a convenient location just 15 minutes from downtown Parker, 20 minutes to Inverness, 10 minutes to E-470, 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center, and 22 minutes to Denver International Airport. Piney Trail Estates is also just minutes from top-rated schools in the award-winning Douglas County School District.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features will also be available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home spring 2027.





“Piney Trail Estates represents the perfect harmony of modern luxury and Colorado’s iconic natural landscape,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “With oversized home sites and luxury home designs, this community offers residents an exclusive retreat that celebrates the beauty of Douglas County right from their front door.”

Showcasing a wide selection of home designs across two collections, this community offers modern architecture and sophisticated options for personalization. In the Summit Collection, homeowners can choose from five luxury home designs ranging from 3,358 to over 4,821 square feet. In the Overlook Collection, five more spacious home designs will be available, ranging from 2,715 to 3,781+ square feet, with optional RV garages. Homes are anticipated to be priced from the upper $900,000s.





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Piney Trail Estates, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/CO.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

