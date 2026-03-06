DimeTrades Announces CFTC Public Listing of Its Designated Contract Market Application

Dover, DELAWARE, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DimeTrades, the prediction-market exchange being developed by PredictCraft Mkt Inc., announced today that its application to operate as a licensed Designated Contract Market (DCM) is now publicly listed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), marking a significant step in the federal regulatory review process. The public listing follows the company's DCM submission and represents continued progress toward a regulated exchange launch.

Unlike many prediction platforms that layer structure on top of consumer interfaces, DimeTrades is being engineered from the ground up as regulated market infrastructure. The exchange runs on a fully proprietary in-house matching engine and central limit order book (CLOB), with integrated real-time risk controls, audit trails, and surveillance architecture built specifically for event-based contracts.

This is not off-the-shelf exchange software. The core technology stack — from order matching to monitoring — is owned and developed internally, allowing the platform to scale, adapt, and evolve without compromising regulatory integrity.

But infrastructure alone is not the differentiator.

A Market Shaped by Its Participants

DimeTrades is not designed as a static marketplace where users place a trade and disappear. It is structured as a living exchange where participation, conviction, and track record matter. Prices move as participants collectively reassess probability in real time. As information changes, markets adjust – and participants can see who is influencing that price discovery. Users are able to follow traders, review public performance histories, and observe how conviction builds or fades across an event lifecycle. Large position shifts, consistent performers, and emerging voices are visible within the ecosystem, making the process of price formation transparent and measurable.

Credibility is earned. Over time, consistent accuracy translates into visible reputation signals and leaderboard positioning. Participants who demonstrate disciplined forecasting develop influence within the community. Those signals become part of the market structure itself. The goal is not to gamify speculation. It is to make forecasting accountable, so influence is earned through performance. The result is an exchange where learning, performance, and competition coexist within a transparent framework.

Built by a Team with Deep Market and Regulatory Experience

PredictCraft Mkt Inc. has assembled a leadership and advisory team with backgrounds in U.S. financial regulation and global capital markets. The team includes former regulators and senior executives from leading financial regulatory bodies, global investment banks, major commodity trading houses, prominent stock exchanges, and other Tier-1 financial institutions.

This institutional experience informs the platform’s surveillance design, compliance workflows, governance structure, and clearing architecture – ensuring the exchange is built to meet regulatory expectations while remaining scalable over time.

Momentum Ahead of Launch

DimeTrades enters the regulatory review process with a user ecosystem of over 600,000 participants, providing a strong foundation ahead of launch. The platform is designed to support markets across macroeconomics, public policy, sports, culture, and other real-world outcomes, with open order books, transparent pricing, and disciplined execution at its core.

As global interest in prediction markets continues to accelerate, DimeTrades aims to position itself as a long-term, durable marketplace—one capable of serving retail users, professional traders, and liquidity providers under a clear and credible regulatory framework.

Seed Round Underway

To support continued regulatory engagement, product development, and market-readiness initiatives, DimeTrades has opened a seed financing round for strategic and institutional investors. Interested parties may contact the company at support@dimetrades.com.



“We’re not optimizing for shortcuts,” the spokesperson added. “We’re building something that can earn trust—from regulators, participants, and the public—for the long run.”

