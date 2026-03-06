Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion Showcases Healthcare, AI and Cybersecurity Solutions at HIMSS26 in Las Vegas, NV on March 9-12, 2026

RESTON, Va., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, will be joined by more than 100 of its technology and reseller partners at the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, healthcare’s premier event, at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 9-12, 2026. Hosted by Informa, the exhibition brings together a global audience of healthcare professionals, executives and technology leaders focused on advancing innovation and improving patient outcomes. The event fosters collaboration across the industry, providing opportunities to explore new technologies, engage with key stakeholders and gain insights into the evolving healthcare landscape.

This year’s conference highlights the latest developments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, interoperability and health equity, as well as other key trends shaping the future of global healthcare. As the world’s largest healthcare IT gathering, the event will bring together more than 28,000 professionals to learn, exchange ideas and innovations, and earn continuing education credits.

Keynotes speakers include:

Jeremy Renner , Oscar-Nominated Actor

, Oscar-Nominated Actor Jon McNeill , Former President of Tesla, Former COO of Lyft, CEO of DVx Ventures

, Former President of Tesla, Former COO of Lyft, CEO of DVx Ventures Sumbul Ahmad Desai , Vice President of Health and Fitness, Apple

, Vice President of Health and Fitness, Apple Mehmet Oz, 17th Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services





Join Carahsoft Healthcare CTO Rob Courtney and partner JorieAI, a leading provider of disruptive AI transforming the Healthcare industry, from 3:35 to 4:05 p.m. on Monday, March 9 at the HIMSS AI Preconference Forum for a discussion titled, “Imagining AI: From ‘What If’ to ‘How Soon’ in Healthcare Execution.” The discussion will examine why many AI initiatives in healthcare stall at the pilot stage and what it takes to move toward real operational deployment. Attendees will learn how agentic AI strategies, enterprise-ready infrastructure and end-to-end automation models are helping healthcare organizations reduce denials, alleviate workforce strain and improve financial performance. Through real-world examples, the session will highlight how leading organizations are transitioning from experimentation to scalable, production-ready AI that delivers measurable results.

Monday-Thursday, March 9-12, 2026

The Venetian Convention & Expo Center

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 100 of its technology partners will showcase Healthcare IT, AI, Cybersecurity and other solutions at HIMSS26. Visit Carahsoft in booths #6424 and #12828 for live partner demonstrations and connect with additional Carahsoft partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft partner demos:

Tuesday, March 10

Kiosk 1: Sandfly Security

Kiosk 2: John Snow Labs

Kiosk 3: Confluent

Kiosk 4: Vasion

Kiosk 5: Asana

Kiosk 6: Forescout

Kiosk 7: NinjaOne

Kiosk 8: Zoom Wednesday, March 11

Kiosk 1: SpyCloud

Kiosk 2: Armis

Kiosk 3: Mutare

Kiosk 4: Nintex

Kiosk 5: Asana

Kiosk 6: Zappix

Kiosk 7: Security Scorecard

Kiosk 8: Cofense Thursday, March 12

Kiosk 1: Soprano Design

Kiosk 2: Absolute

Kiosk 3: Tidal Cyber

Kiosk 5: 1Password

Kiosk 7: Perforce

Kiosk 8: Procore

Additional Carahsoft partners participating at HIMSS26:

Healthcare Tech

Claroty (#10911)

CloudWave (#6235)

Elastic (#10218)

Elisity (#6424G)

Forta (#6424O)

Fortified Health Security (#11302)

Harmony Healthcare IT (#3253)

HCLTech (#6142)

Imprivata (#2453)

Innovaccer (#6249)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (#MP11754)

MuleSoft (#2522)

Nico Lab (#6424I)

Nutanix (#6026)

Tenovi (#4064)

Verato (#3867)

VisualVault (#6424C) Cybersecurity & Zero Trust

Adaptive Security (#11203)

Armis (#11107)

Broadcom (#10018-15)

cPacket (#6424M)

Diligent (#6539)

Elisity (#6424G)

Forescout (#10001-14)

Fortified Health Security (#11302)

Hexnode (#4205)

HID (#3371)

iboss (#10503)

Island (#6424F)

Mutare (#10001-01)

Netskope (#10107)

Proofpoint (#10205)

Proofpoint (#6424B)

Rubrik (#10804)

SailPoint (#6424N)

SANS Institute (#1543)

SolarWinds (#6333)

ThreatLocker (#10407)

Trellix (#6424H)

Zscaler (#5648) Multicloud & Cloud Computing

Appian (#12531)

AWS (#1823)

Broadcom (#10018-15)

Broadcom (#6424D)

Databricks (#5453)

Dell (#2531)

Genesys (#1361)

Microsoft (#2812)

MuleSoft (#2522)

ServiceNow (#MP11556, #MP11557, #MP11558)

Twilio (#3907)

Vasion (#661)

VividCharts (#4400-01)

Wasabi (#6424E)

Zoho Corporation (#4803) AI/ML

AIRIA (#4856)

AMD (#2570)

Appian (#12531)

Cloudera (#6424J)

Fivetran (#10019)

Genesys (#1361)

iboss (#10503)

Innovaccer (#6249)

Scality (#6424K)

ServiceNow (#MP11556, #MP11557, #MP11558)

Snowflake (#5247) Patient Engagement & Experience

Appian (#12531)

ETHERFAX (#3247)

Experian (#MP11158)

Freshworks (#10818)

Genesys (#1361)

NiCE (#4843)

Omnissa (#6424A)

Salesforce (#2522)

Talkdesk (#1658)

Tetherfi (#6424L)

Twilio (#3907)

Zoom (#4404) Hardware

Cisco (#10922)

Dell Technologies (#2531)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#MP11147, #MP11148)

Nutanix (#6026)

Samsung (#4335)

Wolters Kluwer (#3626)

Zebra (#2435)

Open Source

Databricks (#5453)

Hexnode (#4205)

Neo4j (#10118) DevSecOps

Palo Alto Networks (#10426)

Red Hat (#1427)

Sonatype (#12729)

Trellix (#6424H) IOMT

Asimily (#10001-11)

Claroty (#10911)

SANS Institute (#1543) Records and Information Management

Hyland (#2822)

Iron Mountain (#10018-22) OSINT

Dataminr (#10001-37)

NiCE (#4843) FinOps

NinjaOne (#10404) HR & Training Tech

BrainStorm (#6442) EHR

Oracle Health (#4022) View the entire floorplan here.



Carahsoft will also have a meeting room within its booth (#6424) for partners to utilize throughout the show.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Carahsoft will host a networking reception from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 for attendees and partners participating in HIMSS26, offering an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore innovative healthcare technologies and engage in meaningful discussions shaping the future of healthcare IT. Join Carahsoft and its partners for an evening of collaboration, insights and networking in a dynamic, offsite setting.

Additionally, join Carahsoft, HIMSS and This Week Health in kicking off HIMSS26 with the Carahsoft Charity Golf Classic, an exclusive golf tournament uniting healthcare and IT leaders for a day on the course while supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). The event offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with peers, strengthen industry relationships and support ALSF’s mission to fund critical childhood cancer research and provide resources for affected families. Attendees will enjoy beverage carts and snack stations, fundraising contests and a complimentary breakfast and lunch networking reception. For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Mercato Della Pescheria

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd

Suite 2410

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

For more information and to register for the event, click here. For more information on Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS26 Events page, or contact Anna Pettry at (571) 590-7131.

About Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology Portfolio

Carahsoft, The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, offers an innovative portfolio of healthcare technology solutions that improve the overall quality, safety and effectiveness of health delivery systems. Our solution providers’ advanced IT solutions help organizations increase productivity and administrative efficiencies by decreasing paperwork, enabling real-time communication of health informatics and much more.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, also supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

