Wereldhave Belgium publishes the convening notice and invitation for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Wereldhave Belgium invites its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 8 April 2026 at 11:00 in Vilvoorde, Medialaan 28B.
In the convening notice, you will find:
- the agenda of the meeting
- guidelines on how to propose an additional agenda item
- practical information on registration and participation
- instructions for remote voting (by letter or email)
- instructions for proxy voting
- the right to submit questions to the Board of Directors
- where and when the available meeting documents can be consulted
