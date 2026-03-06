Wereldhave Belgium publishes the convening notice and invitation for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

 | Source: Wereldhave Belgium Wereldhave Belgium

Wereldhave Belgium invites its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 8 April 2026 at 11:00 in Vilvoorde, Medialaan 28B.

In the convening notice, you will find:

  • the agenda of the meeting
  • guidelines on how to propose an additional agenda item
  • practical information on registration and participation
  • instructions for remote voting (by letter or email)
  • instructions for proxy voting
  • the right to submit questions to the Board of Directors
  • where and when the available meeting documents can be consulted

Full information is available on our website


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • February 05, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: Wereldhave Belgium
    Wereldhave Belgium - Results 2025

    AN EXCEPTIONAL YEAR OF GROWTH IN 2025 Increase in net rental income by 16.5% to € 75.5M (€ 64.8M end 2024);Increase of the net result from core activities per share to € 5.25 (€ 4.69 end 2024);Solid...

    Read More
    Wereldhave Belgium - Results 2025