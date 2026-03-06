Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital launches its 10th annual Capes for Kids fundraiser

Toronto, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital (Holland Bloorview) kicks off its 10th annual Capes for Kids fundraising campaign, presented by BMO, to support kids and youth with disabilities and developmental differences and their families. From March 6-13, 2026, the hospital is daring as many new, and returning, fundraisers as possible to show up, get loud and join Holland Bloorview's mission. By donning superhero capes throughout the week supporters can also help spark important conversations about disability inclusion. Since 2017, the campaign has raised nearly $8 million for the most urgent care and research needs at Holland Bloorview.

“As Canada’s hospital for children with disabilities, we are forging a bold and daring path forward to shape the future of disability health care. This means expanding access, driving excellence in lab-to-clinic innovations and accelerating disability inclusion and health equity,” said Sandra Hawken, president and CEO, Holland Bloorview Foundation. “We simply couldn’t do this work without the legions of dedicated fundraisers—including donors and sponsors—who rally on behalf of thousands of clients and families each year. Together, we’re helping to close the gaps in research, education and care that children and youth with disabilities face in virtually every area of their lives.”

Last year Capes for Kids raised over $1 million and the funds raised this year, part of the hospital’s historic Together We Dare $100 million campaign, will help support research and critical hospital programs and services that include, but are not limited to:

Building health-care system capacity: Training the next generation of health-care providers, including developmental pediatricians, to become outstanding clinicians, advocates, innovators and teachers in childhood disability who will fill urgent gaps in care and reduce wait times.





Increasing access to orthotics and prosthetics: With digital technology including 3D-scanning and printing, the hospital's researchers and technicians are leading a once-in-a-generation transformation in care for kids who use prosthetic and orthotic devices. These innovations will allow Holland Bloorview to deliver data-driven precision care, faster production time and lower device costs so kids at Holland Bloorview can access the care they need to improve their independence and participation.





Providing support to families: The Family Support Fund provides a lifeline for families at Holland Bloorview, offering financial aid to families for necessities including medical equipment, medication, recreation and respite services.





Moving groundbreaking innovations into clinical care: It can take 17 years for research to translate into changed care practice. Holland Bloorview is bringing innovations to clinic and bedside faster. Technologies such as brain computer interface, robotics for gait training and mobility, video gaming for therapy, social play and education and wearables for anxiety management will move into clinic faster to help more kids lead healthier lives.

Fostering creativity: The Spiral Garden helps children's imaginations bloom. This popular outdoor art, garden and summer camp program promotes self-expression and creativity as kids transform into artists, sculptors, gardeners, puppeteers, storytellers and theatre performers.

Willow was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was two years old and spent three months as an inpatient at Holland Bloorview after undergoing neurosurgery—selective dorsal rhizotomy—when she was four. From the nurses and developmental pediatric fellows to the therapeutic clowns, Willow’s entire care team adapted to her needs. Whether she was baking delicious treats in the inpatient therapeutic kitchen, swimming, or learning how to ride a bike, Willow woke up each day feeling excited for therapy.

“Before coming to Holland Bloorview, Willow had never seen any children with disabilities,” says Alisa Leroux, Willow’s mom. “The hospital didn’t just provide therapy –it gave Willow belonging, confidence and life-long friendships. We’re supporting Capes for Kids because we believe that all children and youth with disabilities and developmental differences deserve these vital opportunities to develop, grow, play and thrive.”

Anyone can register for free to participate or donate at CapesforKids.ca. You can make your own cape or earn a Capes for Kids branded cape by raising your first $100 ($50 for children and youth). When you raise $1,000 you can receive a limited-edition gold cape.

More ways to get involved:

Join us at one of several events including a trivia night in the Distillery District.

Sign-up your workplace and your corporate team will be partnered with an honorary kid captain to help unite your team and achieve your fundraising goal!

Get your child’s school involved, bringing disability education and fundraising together!

Everything you need to fundraise, including downloadable graphics and virtual meeting backgrounds, can be found in our Fundraising Toolkit.

Capes for Kids is made possible through the generous support of donors, including Presenting Sponsor BMO and other supporting sponsors: TD, RBC, National Bank, Element Fleet Management, Morgan Stanley, CI Financial, Aon, Avison Young, ALLIED, Gluckstein Lawyers, Motion, Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, Sodexo Canada, Roots Canada, CIBC, Schultz Law Group LLP, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, and in-kind sponsor, Air Canada. Special thanks to media supporters, Adapt Media, The Globe and Mail, Pattison Outdoor, Rogers Media, SJC Media, Toronto Star, Boom 97.3 and Indie 88 and Indie FM.

About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

At Holland Bloorview we believe in creating a world where all youth and children belong. As Canada’s hospital for children with disabilities, we combine world-class care, transformational research and academic leadership in pediatric disability. Every year we help over 9,500 kids and youth with disabilities and complex medical needs access care that focuses on their physical, mental and emotional well-being, and we power their infinite potential and possibility. Together we dream big. Together we dare to shape the future of disability health care for kids. For more information or to donate, please visit hollandbloorview.ca or connect on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and parent-blog BLOOM.