Fnac Darty: Filing of the 2025 French universal registration document including the annual financial report

Ivry-sur-Seine, France, March 6, 2026

FILING OF THE 2024 FRENCH UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

On March 6, 2026, Fnac Darty filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2025 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report in xHTML version.

It also includes:

The 2025 Annual Financial Report, including Fnac Darty's corporate accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance.

The statutory auditors' reports.

The information relating to the fees paid to the statutory auditors.

The information relating to the share buyback programme

The sustainability information (including the due diligence plan) as well as the certification report on this information.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the website of Fnac Darty at the following address: www.fnacdarty.com/en/ under the section "Investors".

It is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com.

An English version will be available on the Group's website at a later date.

