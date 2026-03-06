Dassault Aviation: Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares

Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares

On March 3, 2026, the Board of directors of Dassault Aviation decided to reduce the share capital of the company by cancelling 684,288 treasury shares held in registered form, representing 0.87% of its share capital.

This decision was taken by the Board of directors upon the authorization of the Combined General Meeting held on May 16, 2025.

The reduction of capital has become effective on March 6, 2026.

The share capital of Dassault Aviation now amounts to 62,170,196.80 euros, divided into 77,712,746 shares of 0.80 euro per share, all fully paid up.

The information on the total number of voting rights and shares as well as the shareholding structure will be updated accordingly on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com .

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7,42 billion.

dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment