Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Snowflake Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Snowflake securities between June 27, 2023 and February 28, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SNOW.

Snowflake Case Details

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly made positive statements about the state of its business, including positive statements about customer usage of, and new developments for, its products. The Complaint continues to allege that at the same time, Defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) product efficiency gains, Iceberg Tables and tiered storage pricing were expected to have a material negative impact on consumption and revenues;

(2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about consumption patterns, revenues, and demand for Snowflake products lacked a reasonable basis; and

(3) Defendants denied rumors of Defendant Slootman's resignation and failed to disclose that Defendant Slootman's resignation was impending.





