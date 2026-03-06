New York Judge Sherri Eisenpress Establishes $1,000 LGBTQ+ Leadership Scholarship for Undergraduate Students

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherri Eisenpress, New York State Supreme Court Justice and former Family Court Judge and Acting Supreme Court Justice, has established the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students, a $1,000 annual award recognizing undergraduate leadership, academic excellence, and sustained commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ equality.

The scholarship reflects Sherri Eisenpress’s decades of public service in the New York State Unified Court System and her longstanding leadership within LGBTQ+ community institutions. Throughout her judicial career, Sherri Eisenpress has handled thousands of complex family and Supreme Court civil matters, and has presided over various specialty courts including the Integrated Domestic Violence Court and the Family Drug Treatment Court. As Rockland County’s designated Youth Part Judge during implementation of New York’s Raise the Age legislation, she played a central role in guiding how adolescent cases were administered locally, helping ensure that statutory reform translated into structured, consistent judicial practice.

In addition to her judicial service, Sherri Eisenpress has served as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Rockland County Pride Center, contributing to organizational growth, program expansion, and strategic development supporting LGBTQ+ youth and families. The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students continues that institutional focus by investing directly in emerging leaders pursuing higher education.

Scholarship Eligibility and Requirements

The scholarship is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students who identify as LGBTQ+ or who demonstrate meaningful leadership and advocacy in support of LGBTQ+ equality.

Applicants must submit a 750 to 1,000 word original essay responding to the following prompt:

How can education, leadership, and community engagement advance equity and long-term institutional growth for LGBTQ+ individuals, and how do you envision contributing to that future?

Applicants must also provide proof of current undergraduate enrollment.

Submissions must be emailed to apply@sherrieisenpressscholarship.com.



Award Details

Scholarship Amount : $1,000

: $1,000 Application Deadline : November 15, 2026

: November 15, 2026 Recipient Announcement : December 15, 2026

: December 15, 2026 Usage: The award may be used for tuition, books, or other educational expenses.

About Sherri Eisenpress

Sherri Eisenpress is a State Supreme Court Justice and former New York Family Court Judge and Acting Supreme Court Justice whose judicial service has shaped the administration of complex family and youth civil matters in Rockland County. Over the course of her tenure, she has presided over specialized parts addressing domestic violence, substance use, and adolescent justice, integrating coordinated services within the court system during periods of significant statewide reform.

As Rockland County’s designated Youth Part Judge during implementation of New York’s Raise the Age legislation, Eisenpress played a central role in translating legislative reform into consistent local practice. Her work reflects a sustained focus on institutional accountability, youth development, and measured judicial leadership.

Beyond the bench, Eisenpress has contributed to nonprofit governance and LGBTQ+ community leadership through her service as Chairperson of the Rockland County Pride Center Board of Directors. Across sectors, her leadership has centered on strengthening institutions while expanding access and equity. Through the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students, she extends that commitment to supporting undergraduate leaders dedicated to advancing inclusive and durable community structures.

