VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
February 28, 2026
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: March 6, 2026
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
173,877,420
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|188,868,104
|Transfer into bearer form of 899,095 shares with double voting rights
Double voting rights granted on 250 ordinary shares
|Between February 12 & February 27, 2026
On February 28, 2026
|188,743,782
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
