VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: February 28, 2026

 | Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
February 28, 2026
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: March 6, 2026

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

173,877,420

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		188,868,104Transfer into bearer form of 899,095 shares with double voting rights

 

Double voting rights granted on 250 ordinary shares		Between February 12 & February 27, 2026

 

On February 28, 2026		188,743,782

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2026_03_06 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS February 28, 2026 EN_GN
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading