Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 6 March 2026

Date6 March 2026 
Exchange transactionBuy 
Share trading codeILKKA2 
Amount, shares1,736 
Average price/share (EUR)4.3209 
Total cost (EUR)7,501.08 

After the acquisitions Ilkka Oyj holds a total of  109,967 treasury shares (ILKKA2).

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch

Antti Väliaho                         Jonathan Nyberg

