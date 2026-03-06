Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name Andrew Sheen

 
 

 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status

 

  		PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
b) Initial Notification Amendment

  		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

  		Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction  
  1. Vesting and exercise of 2023 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
  2. Sale of ICG Units
  3. Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  

                  Price(s)                                        Volume(s)

  1. €0.065                                          141,635
  2. €6.60                                              44,813
  3. €0.065                                          110,500
 

 
            Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		N/A
e) Date of the transaction 6 March 2026

 
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

 
g) Additional Information  


 


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading