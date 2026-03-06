Standard Form TR-1



Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



Irish Continental Group plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify):





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:



Wellington Management Group LLP City and country of registered office (if applicable):



c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):







Chase Nominees Ltd.



State Street Nominees Ltd.



Nortrust Nominees Limited



USBK William Blair Wellington



Brown Brothers Harriman



BNY Custodial Nominees (Ireland) Ltd.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



10 Feb 2026

6. Date on which issuer notified:



11 Feb 2026