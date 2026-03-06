Leon Harris Introduces The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship to Advance Education and Second Chances Nationwide

BALTIMORE, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship officially opens applications for undergraduate students across the United States who are continuing their education after completing or actively participating in a recovery program. Founded by Leon Harris, the nationally recognized news anchor, motivational speaker, podcaster, and mentor, the scholarship reflects a long-standing commitment to resilience, personal growth, and educational advancement.

The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000 to a qualified undergraduate student who demonstrates how recovery has shaped academic ambition and long-term goals. While based in Baltimore, Maryland, the scholarship welcomes eligible applicants from across the country and is not limited to any specific city or state.

Leon Harris establishes The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship to recognize the determination required to rebuild one’s life and pursue higher education. Drawing upon decades of professional experience covering pivotal global and national events, Leon Harris understands the power of perseverance and personal transformation. Through this initiative, Leon Harris creates a structured pathway for students who are ready to turn recovery into renewed purpose.

Scholarship Eligibility and Application Requirements

The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship outlines clear eligibility criteria to ensure a fair and focused selection process. Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Enrollment: Must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited institution within the United States.

Must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited institution within the United States. Recovery Journey: Must have completed or currently be participating in a recognized recovery program and be pursuing higher education as a continued step forward.

Must have completed or currently be participating in a recognized recovery program and be pursuing higher education as a continued step forward. Essay Submission: Must submit an original essay between 500 and 700 words responding to the following prompt:

“How has your recovery journey shaped your outlook on education and life, and how do you plan to use your education to inspire or create change for yourself and others?”



All applications must be submitted by June 15, 2026. The recipient of The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship will be announced on July 15, 2026.

Advancing Education Through Accountability and Purpose

The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship focuses on accountability, personal reflection, and forward-thinking ambition. The essay requirement encourages applicants to articulate how recovery reshapes personal values, academic motivation, and long-term impact. By centering the application process around authentic storytelling and measurable goals, Leon Harris reinforces the importance of responsibility and self-awareness in academic success.

Leon Harris positions the scholarship as a bridge between personal recovery and professional development. Education, in this framework, serves as a catalyst for broader social contribution. The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship recognizes that students rebuilding their lives often carry unique perspectives that strengthen classrooms, communities, and future workplaces.

A National Commitment to Second Chances

Throughout a distinguished career in journalism and public service, Leon Harris consistently highlights stories of resilience and transformation. The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship extends that commitment beyond broadcasting and into direct educational support. By formalizing this initiative, Leon Harris underscores the belief that recovery does not define limitations but instead marks a new beginning.

The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship remains open to undergraduate students nationwide and continues to prioritize integrity, determination, and forward momentum. Interested applicants may review full eligibility details and submission instructions at https://leonharrisscholarship.com/ and submit materials before the June 15, 2026 deadline.

For additional information, media inquiries, or application questions, please contact Leon Harris at apply@leonharrisscholarship.com.

Contact:

Spokesperson: Leon Harris

Organization: The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship

Website: https://leonharrisscholarship.com/

Email: apply@leonharrisscholarship.com

