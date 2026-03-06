ARDT WRITE OFFS: Hagens Berman Investigating Claims Against Ardent Health (ARDT) Over Alleged $97M Accounting Shock and “180-Day Cliff” Reserves

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) regarding the March 9, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline in a pending securities class action the company and certain of its top executives.

The litigation focuses on the revelation in Nov. 2025 that Ardent alleged utilized a rigid 180-day cliff to reserve for uncollectible accounts – a process that the complaint alleges conflicts with prior assurances that it used “detailed reviews of historical collections” to value its receivables. This revelation, alongside a massive $54 million spike in professional liability reserves, triggered a 33% stock collapse.

“The allegations suggest that Ardent delayed recognizing losses to maintain an artificial earnings quality profile during its first months as a public company,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the pending alleged claims.

ARDT Securities Class Action Spotlight: Collectability Accounting

The pending litigation alleges that Ardent Health and its executives violated the U.S. securities laws by failing to disclose:

The 180-Day Cliff: The complaint alleges that Ardent did not primarily rely on “detailed reviews” as claimed. Instead, it utilized a 180-day cliff where accounts became fully reserved only after reaching that age, allegedly allowing the company to report inflated receivables during the Class Period.

: The suit alleges that Ardent Health did not maintain sufficient professional malpractice liability insurance and the company’s professional liability reserves were insufficient. The $43M Revenue Slash: On Nov. 12, 2025, Ardent revealed that it transitioned to a new accounting method in Q3 2025 for estimating the collectability of accounts receivable, which forced it to slash revenue by $42.6 million to account for hindsight evaluations.

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for prosecuting complex securities class actions.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased ARDT shares between July 18, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2025.

