New Toll Brothers Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Redondo Beach, California

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new community is coming soon to Redondo Beach, California. An exclusive enclave of 43 luxury townhomes, Toll Brothers at Redondo Beach, will offer sophisticated architecture, open-concept living spaces, and a premier location along the Pacific Coast Highway in the heart of the South Bay. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.





Toll Brothers at Redondo Beach presents a rare opportunity to own a luxurious new construction townhome in one of Southern California's most coveted coastal destinations. Ranging from 1,400 to 2,200 square feet, these modern three-story residences will feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, 2-car attached garages and the opportunity to personalize interiors to reflect each home shopper's unique style.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located within the highly rated Redondo Beach Unified School District, Toll Brothers at Redondo Beach provides convenient access to the Redondo Beach Harbor and Pier, scenic seaside trails, Riviera Village shopping and dining, Palos Verdes hiking paths, and prestigious golf courses. Premier entertainment and sports venues, including SoFi Stadium, Crypto.com Arena, and Dignity Health Sports Park, are just a short drive away.





"We are thrilled to expand into Redondo Beach with this new community of luxury townhomes," said Nick Norvilas, Group President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "Toll Brothers at Redondo Beach will offer home shoppers the chance to embrace Southern California coastal living in an exclusive setting, with thoughtfully designed homes and a location that is second to none."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Redondo Beach, call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

