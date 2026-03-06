WaitWell earns spot on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaitWell, a queue management platform that helps organizations modernize customer flow, manage appointments, and improve in-person service delivery, announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards. The recognition reflects strong customer satisfaction and positions WaitWell among the top-performing office management software products. WaitWell ranked #33 in the Best Office Management Products category out of more than 950 products evaluated.

G2’s annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaching more than 100 million buyers annually.

“This milestone is powered by our community,” said Shannon Vander Meulen, CMO and Co-Founder at WaitWell. “We are grateful to every customer who shared feedback and reviews, and proud to be recognized for helping teams deliver smoother, more human service experiences.”

The recognition reflects how frontline teams across North America are using WaitWell to spend less time on intake tasks and more time delivering timely, consistent in-person service across government, healthcare, higher education, and other sectors.

“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They give buyers an objective guide to the products that help teams do their best work. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including WaitWell.”

About WaitWell

WaitWell is an enterprise software company that helps service organizations manage customer flow, queues, appointments, and operations more efficiently. Its cloud-based platform replaces physical lineups with virtual queues , automates workflows, and provides real-time insights that improve service delivery and staff productivity across government, healthcare, higher education, retail, and other sectors.

WaitWell also recently introduced Waillo , an AI-powered functionality within the WaitWell platform that understands what customers are asking, helps them reach the right place faster, and provides actionable insights for service teams.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

About G2’s Best Software Awards

G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

