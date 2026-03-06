Karas Plating Invests £1.5 Million in Automated Silver-Plating Line to Expand Capacity for Advanced Manufacturing

Leigh, GREATER MANCHESTER, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karas Plating, a UK-based metal finishing specialist, announced today the installation of a £1.5 million fully automated silver-plating line designed to expand production capacity and support growing demand from advanced manufacturing sectors. The new system provides what the company states is the widest dimensional capacity for silver plating in the UK and Europe, enabling manufacturers across industries such as aerospace, defence, electronics, and data infrastructure to access enhanced surface engineering capabilities.

Electroplating, often overlooked, is a small but critical link in the supply chain, one whose absence would bring entire industries to a grinding halt. The process involves coating a metal object with a thin layer of another metal through electrochemical deposition, enhancing durability, conductivity, and corrosion resistance across a vast range of components. From defence and aerospace to the rapidly expanding data centre sector, the applications of electroplating are indispensable to the UK's sovereign industrial capabilities.

Alan Pennington, CEO of Karas Plating, emphasises the significance of this process:

"Electroplating is the unsung hero of manufacturing. It is a critical component that ensures the longevity and performance of products that people rely on every day. At Karas Plating, we are proud to contribute to the backbone of Britain's manufacturing sector by delivering tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients."

Karas Plating's commitment to quality and innovation has positioned it as a leader in the metal finishing industry. The company offers a range of plating options, including silver, gold, nickel, tin, and zinc, each selected to meet the unique requirements of different applications. Most notably, Karas Plating recently invested more than £1.5 million in a fully automatic, market-leading silver-plating line, and now offers the widest dimensional capacity of any silver-plating operation in the UK and Europe. This investment underscores the company's dedication to delivering superior results for its clients and reflects the growing demand for advanced surface engineering solutions across advanced manufacturing sectors.

The importance of electroplating extends far beyond aesthetics. It plays a vital role in improving the efficiency and reliability of components across some of the most demanding industries in the world. Karas Plating serves customers across automotive, defence, electronics, electric vehicles, Formula One, solar energy, and space, as well as the booming data centre industry, where electroplating is proving critical to meeting the sector's rapid expansion and the exacting conductivity requirements it demands.

As the manufacturing landscape continues to evolve, the demand for precise metal finishing solutions is expected to grow. Karas Plating remains committed to staying at the cutting edge of technology and innovation, ensuring that its clients receive the best possible service and results. The company's dedication to excellence not only supports the manufacturing sector but also contributes to the broader economic resilience and sovereign capabilities of the UK.

Press Inquiries

Alan Pennington

enquiries [at] karas.co.uk

0333 121 0151

https://karas.co.uk/

Brooklands Mill

English Street

Leigh

Greater Manchester

WN7 3EH