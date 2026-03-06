Atlanticus to Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast on March 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ATLANTA, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a financial technology company that enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and operating performance on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast will be accessible at the Atlanticus Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlanticus.com/news-market-information/event-calendar, along with the Company’s fourth quarter earnings press release and fourth quarter investor presentation. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Investor Relations website for 45 days.

