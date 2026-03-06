Agentova Surpasses 2,000 Active Users and Establishes Itself as the Reference AI Agent Platform for Entrepreneurs in France

Cham, Switzerland, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agentova, a SaaS platform specializing in AI agents for entrepreneurs and small businesses, announced today that it has surpassed 2,000 active users in France. Designed to replace fragmented automation tools with a unified, intelligent infrastructure, the platform enables entrepreneurs to delegate critical functions such as customer service, prospecting, and content creation to a team of eight domain-specific AI agents. With documented time savings of 10 to 20 hours per week and an average productivity gain of 82%, Agentova is emerging as the go-to AI solution for French entrepreneurs seeking scalable, no-code automation.

AI automation tools have multiplied over the past two years faster than most entrepreneurs can evaluate them. Chatbots, writing assistants, semi-automated prospecting tools: the pitch is consistently the same, the actual time savings rarely delivered. What businesses need is not another tool to configure, but an infrastructure that acts, decides, and produces without constant supervision.

That is the problem Agentova was built to solve. The French SaaS platform, headquartered in Cham (canton of Zug, Switzerland), gives entrepreneurs a team of 8 specialized AI agents capable of handling the most time-consuming daily tasks: customer service, prospecting, content creation, social media management, follow-ups, administrative work, and inbound and outbound calls. With over 2,000 active users and documented savings of 10 to 20 hours per week per business, Agentova has passed the threshold that separates experimental tools from platforms adopted at scale.

8 Specialized Agents and a Contextual AI Brain

The difference between a generic automation tool and a team of specialized agents is an architectural one. Most platforms on the market build automations on predefined flows: if this condition, then that action. These systems work for simple and repetitive tasks. They break down the moment a situation falls outside the script, or when the company's tone, context, or internal rules come into play.

Agentova takes a different approach. Each agent is designed for a specific operational domain: a customer service agent does not work the same way as a prospecting agent or a social media agent. What they share is access to what Agentova calls the "AI Brain": a contextual knowledge base that contains the brand's tone, its products, its communication rules, its internal processes, and its specific constraints. This base allows agents to produce responses and actions that are consistent with the company's identity, without a human operator validating each step.

The platform connects to over 3,000 tools through a fully no-code interface: Instagram, WhatsApp, Notion, LinkedIn, Gmail, and hundreds of others. This compatibility allows profiles with no technical background to deploy a complete automation infrastructure within days.

What the Numbers Document

Data collected from Agentova's 2,000 active users reflects a measurable operational gain. On average, businesses using the platform report time savings of 10 to 20 hours per week on administrative and repetitive tasks. The average documented productivity increase reaches 82%.

These figures are illustrated by specific client cases:

Fabien Dumas, founder of Celesty, reduced his monthly operational costs by 40,000 euros through the automation of functions that previously required several full-time equivalents. His team's productivity doubled over the same period.

Benoît, CEO of Mandyben Formation, recorded a 35% increase in revenue since deploying Agentova, driven primarily by automated prospecting and commercial follow-up sequences.

Linda, founder of BullenSoi, filled her calendar entirely through automated prospecting sequences managed by the platform, with no manual intervention on appointment scheduling.

Client satisfaction translates into a rating of 4.9/5 on review platforms on Trustpilot. These evaluations cover the user experience, support quality, and actual results, not just declared feature sets.

What Sets Agentova Apart from Generic Automation Tools

The AI agent market for entrepreneurs includes several players, among them Limova and Sintra, two platforms offering automation accessible to a broad audience. These tools rely primarily on generalist agents without business context customization or specialized multi-agent architecture. Their strength is ease of access. Their limit is precisely that: a generic agent does not know the company's products, does not control its communication tone, and cannot make consistent decisions in non-standard situations.

Agentova addresses the problem differently. The AI Brain is not an option or an additional layer: it is the central infrastructure on which every agent depends to act. A prospecting agent that knows the company's pricing policy, its frequent objections, and its market positioning produces fundamentally different results from an agent generating messages from a generic template. This is the architectural distinction that users consistently describe as the difference in their day-to-day experience.

Business Model and Accessibility

Agentova operates as a SaaS platform with a 7-day free trial and no commitment required. The model is designed to serve the full entrepreneurial spectrum: solopreneurs, e-commerce operators, coaches, trainers, digital agencies, and SMEs. The absence of technical prerequisites is an architectural decision, not a simplification: fully no-code means that deploying agents, connecting third-party tools, and building the AI Brain require no software development skills whatsoever.

The platform also runs an affiliate program offering recurring commissions of 30 to 50% for life on generated subscriptions. This revenue-sharing structure, uncommon in SaaS at this level, reflects a business model that prioritizes organic growth and long-term relationships with referrers over short-term acquisition spend.

Frequently Asked Questions About Agentova



What is an AI agent and how is Agentova different from a standard chatbot?

A standard chatbot responds to questions based on a predefined decision tree or generates replies from generic prompts. An AI agent goes further: it perceives context, makes decisions, and triggers actions on third-party tools without human intervention at each step. Agentova provides 8 agents specialized by domain (customer service, prospecting, content, social media, administrative, calls), each powered by the company's own AI Brain. The difference is the one between an automated responder and a team member who understands what they are doing.

What types of businesses use Agentova?

The platform is built for entrepreneurs who operate with lean teams and high volumes of repetitive tasks: solopreneurs, e-commerce operators, trainers, coaches, digital agencies, and SMEs. It suits any structure looking to absorb growing operational loads without adding headcount.

What is the "AI Brain" and how does it work?

The AI Brain is the contextual knowledge base specific to each Agentova account. It stores the brand's tone, product information, communication rules, internal processes, and company-specific constraints. Each agent draws from this base to produce responses and actions consistent with the company's identity and strategy. This is what allows a prospecting agent, for example, to handle objections using the brand's specific arguments rather than generic responses.

Does Agentova require technical skills to deploy?

No. The platform is entirely no-code. Configuring agents, connecting third-party tools, and building the AI Brain all happen through a visual interface with no coding required. Native compatibility with over 3,000 tools (Instagram, WhatsApp, Notion, LinkedIn, Gmail, among others) is handled directly by the platform.

What concrete results have Agentova clients achieved?

Documented results include average time savings of 10 to 20 hours per week per user, an average productivity increase of 82%, a 40,000-euro monthly cost reduction for Celesty (founder Fabien Dumas), a 35% revenue increase for Mandyben Formation (CEO Benoît), and a fully booked calendar through automated prospecting for BullenSoi (founder Linda). The platform holds a 4.9/5 rating on review platforms on Trustpilot.

How can someone test Agentova before committing?

Agentova offers a 7-day free trial with no commitment, accessible directly at agentova.ai. The trial provides access to all platform features, including AI Brain configuration and third-party tool connections.

How does Agentova compare to Limova and Sintra?

Limova and Sintra offer automation tools aimed at a broad audience, with generalist agents that work from generic templates without business-specific context. Agentova is built on a different architecture: 8 specialized agents, each operating from a contextual AI Brain specific to the client company. The practical difference is that Agentova's agents know the business they are working for, which is what produces the gap in results that clients document.

About Agentova

Agentova is a SaaS platform specializing in AI agents for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and SMEs. The platform provides a team of 8 specialized agents (customer service, prospecting, content, social media, follow-ups, administrative, inbound and outbound calls), powered by a contextual AI Brain specific to each company. With over 2,000 active users, documented savings of 10 to 20 hours per week, and a 4.9/5 rating on review platforms, Agentova is accessible in fully no-code format and connects to over 3,000 tools. 7-day free trial available at agentova.ai. Follow Agentova on Instagram. Headquarters: Gewerbestrasse 5, 6330 Cham, Switzerland.

