Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

6 March 2026 at 22:00 EET



Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: voting rights of FMR LLC in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the indirect proportion of voting rights of FMR LLC has on 5 March 2026 exceeded 5% of the total number of voting rights in Nokia Corporation.

The total number of shares in Nokia Corporation is 5 742 239 696, representing the same number of votes.

According to the notification received, the position of FMR LLC was as follows:

% of shares and voting rights

(Total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(Total of B) Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.26% shares

5.05% voting rights



n/a 5.26% shares

5.05% voting rights



5 742 239 696 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.04% shares

4.83% voting rights



n/a 5.04% shares

4.83% voting rights





Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN)



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(FSMA 9:5) Indirect

(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(FSMA 9:5) Indirect

(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7) NOKIA (FI0009000681) 302 308 805 shares

289 732 162 voting

rights



5.26% shares

5.05% voting rights



TOTAL of A 302 308 805 shares

289 732 162 voting rights



5.26% shares

5.05% voting rights





B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period Settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Total of B n/a n/a

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total FMR LLC Fidelity Management &

Research Company

LLC FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC FIAM LLC FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company FMR LLC FMTC Holdings LLC Fidelity Management Trust Company FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

FMR Investment

Management (UK) Limited FMR LLC Fidelity Advisory

Holdings LLC Strategic Advisers LLC FMR LLC Fidelity Global

Brokerage Group, Inc. National Financial

Services LLC Fidelity Capital

Markets

