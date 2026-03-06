Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
6 March 2026 at 22:00 EET
Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: voting rights of FMR LLC in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%
Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: voting rights of FMR LLC in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%
According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the indirect proportion of voting rights of FMR LLC has on 5 March 2026 exceeded 5% of the total number of voting rights in Nokia Corporation.
The total number of shares in Nokia Corporation is 5 742 239 696, representing the same number of votes.
According to the notification received, the position of FMR LLC was as follows:
|% of shares and voting rights
(Total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(Total of B)
|Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
|n/a
|5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
|5 742 239 696
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights
|n/a
|5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights
Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Share class/type (ISIN)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(FSMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(FSMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|NOKIA (FI0009000681)
|302 308 805 shares
289 732 162 voting
rights
|5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
|TOTAL of A
|302 308 805 shares
289 732 162 voting rights
|5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period
|Settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Total of B
|n/a
|n/a
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total
|FMR LLC
|Fidelity Management &
Research Company
LLC
|FMR LLC
|FIAM Holdings LLC
|FIAM LLC
|FMR LLC
|FIAM Holdings LLC
|Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
|FMR LLC
|FMTC Holdings LLC
|Fidelity Management Trust Company
|FMR LLC
|Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
FMR Investment
Management (UK) Limited
|FMR LLC
|Fidelity Advisory
Holdings LLC
|Strategic Advisers LLC
|FMR LLC
|Fidelity Global
Brokerage Group, Inc.
|National Financial
Services LLC
|Fidelity Capital
Markets
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com