Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: voting rights of FMR LLC in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
6 March 2026 at 22:00 EET

According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the indirect proportion of voting rights of FMR LLC has on 5 March 2026 exceeded 5% of the total number of voting rights in Nokia Corporation.

The total number of shares in Nokia Corporation is 5 742 239 696, representing the same number of votes.

According to the notification received, the position of FMR LLC was as follows:

 % of shares and voting rights
(Total of A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(Total of B)		Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights

 		n/a
5.05% voting rights

 		5 742 239 696
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights

 		n/a
4.83% voting rights

 		 

Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN)

 		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(FSMA 9:5)		Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(FSMA 9:5)		Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
NOKIA (FI0009000681) 302 308 805 shares
289 732 162 voting
rights

 		 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights

 
TOTAL of A302 308 805 shares
289 732 162 voting rights

 		5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights

 

B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise periodSettlement Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
      
   Total of Bn/an/a

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal
FMR LLC   
Fidelity Management &
Research Company
LLC		   
    
FMR LLC   
FIAM Holdings LLC   
FIAM LLC   
    
FMR LLC   
FIAM Holdings LLC   
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company   
    
FMR LLC   
FMTC Holdings LLC   
Fidelity Management Trust Company   
    
FMR LLC   
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
FMR Investment
Management (UK) Limited		   
    
FMR LLC   
Fidelity Advisory
Holdings LLC		   
Strategic Advisers LLC   
    
FMR LLC   
Fidelity Global
Brokerage Group, Inc.		   
National Financial
Services LLC		   
Fidelity Capital
Markets		   

