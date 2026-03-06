Dermalogic Laser Center Launches New, Upgraded Website

HAMMONTON, N.J., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermalogic Laser Center, a renowned aesthetic practice in Hammonton, New Jersey, led by Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Amy Krachman, unveiled a new, optimized website in February. The newly redesigned site provides patients with a more comprehensive and user-friendly digital experience.

The updated platform offers detailed information about the practice’s full range of aesthetic services, including injectables, laser treatments, skin rejuvenation options, and weight management solutions. Visitors can also learn more about the physician-led team, access the secure patient portal, explore before-and-after photos, read the practice blog, and discover available packages, memberships, and monthly specials.

In addition, the website makes it easier for patients to maintain their results at home. Through Dermalogic Laser Center’s partnership with SkinMedica, patients can conveniently browse and purchase medical-grade skincare products via an affiliate link.

About Dermalogic Laser Center

Non-surgical aesthetic treatments offer noticeable, natural-looking improvements with little to no downtime, making them a convenient option. Dermalogic Laser Center provides a comprehensive range of services designed to help patients look refreshed and feel confident at every stage of life. Offerings include injectable neuromodulators and dermal fillers such as Botox® and Juvederm®, advanced laser and light treatments, skin rejuvenation options like chemical peels, and wellness services that support overall health and vitality.

Patients can explore the complete list of services on the newly launched website, where detailed treatment information, helpful resources, and next steps for scheduling a consultation are all easily accessible.

About Dr. Amy Krachman

Dr. Amy Krachman is a board-certified physician and a nationally recognized expert in aesthetic medicine, bringing over 25 years of medical experience and nearly 20 years focused on cosmetic dermatology. As the founder and medical director of Dermalogic Laser Center in Hammonton, New Jersey, she has built a boutique practice centered on clinical excellence, personalized care, and a holistic approach to skin health and aging. Under Dr. Krachman’s guidance, Dermalogic is known for achieving subtle, natural-looking results that celebrate each patient’s individual beauty, reflecting her vision, values, and depth of expertise.

To learn more about aesthetic medicine with the physician-led team at Hammonton, NJ’s Dermalogic Laser Center, call (609) 561-0033 or request a consultation online.