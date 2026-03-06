AQUESTIVE INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Aquestive (AQST) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Aquestive securities between June 16, 2025 to January 8, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AQST) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Aquestive securities between June 16, 2025 to January 8, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 4, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that Aquestive was on track to receive approval for the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm by the January 31, 2026 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date. In contrast, the FDA identified deficiencies with Aquestive’s NDA for Anaphylm precluding labeling discussions and post-marketing commitments. For the FDA to grant approval for any NDA, any deficiencies must be remedied, therefore the launch of Anaphylm was delayed, indicating that Aquestive failed to obtain approval for Anaphylm by the PDUFA date.



Plaintiff alleges that on January 9, 2026, Aquestive announced that the Company was in receipt of a letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies that precluded labeling discussions for Anaphylm. Moreover, Aquestive revealed that the letter from the FDA confirmed that the Agency’s review of Anaphylm NDA was ongoing and no final decision had been made, which effectively delayed the approval of Anaphylm well beyond the January 31, 2026 PDUFA date. On this news, the price of Aquestive’s common stock declined over 37%, from a closing market price of $6.21 per share on January 8, 2026, to $3.91 per share on January 9, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aquestive shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: