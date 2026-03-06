Former CIA Advisor Jim Rickards Releases New Presentation on Trump’s Potential Move Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

Washington, D.C., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation exploring a major economic shift he believes could take shape as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

In the presentation, Rickards discusses a policy move he says could influence the direction of the U.S. economy and draw new attention to sectors tied to natural resources, domestic manufacturing, and energy production.

Drawing on decades of experience studying financial markets and government policy, Rickards walks viewers through the economic forces he believes could shape the next phase of American growth.

What Viewers Will Learn

In the presentation , Rickards outlines several developments he believes may play a role in the U.S. economy in the coming years.

Topics covered in the session include:

Why natural resources and critical minerals are gaining new attention



The role domestic manufacturing may play in America’s next growth phase



How government policy can influence long-term economic trends



Historical examples of large economic cycles driven by industrial expansion



Rickards explains how shifts in policy and investment priorities have historically helped create new waves of economic activity in specific sectors.

A Closer Look at America’s Industrial Push

One of the main themes of the presentation is the renewed focus on rebuilding American industry.

Rickards explains how past periods of industrial growth — including China’s manufacturing boom in the early 2000s — created massive demand for metals, energy, and raw materials.

According to Rickards, similar conditions may now be forming in the United States as leaders focus more heavily on domestic supply chains and resource development.

The presentation explores how this shift could affect industries connected to mining, energy production, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Why Policy and Interest Rates Matter

Rickards also discusses how government policy and interest rates can shape the direction of the economy.

Historically, lower interest rates have encouraged companies to invest more in infrastructure, energy projects, and resource development. When that kind of investment lines up with government-backed industrial programs, it can help spark long-term growth in specific industries.

Rickards explains how these types of economic conditions have appeared before — and why some analysts believe they may be forming again.

Why the Presentation Is Being Released Now

The presentation arrives at a time when conversations around energy security, domestic manufacturing, and supply chain independence are becoming more common.

Rickards places these discussions within the broader context of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary — a milestone that is expected to draw attention to the country’s long-term economic direction.

The goal of the presentation is to help viewers better understand the economic forces shaping this moment and how similar patterns have played out throughout history.

Who Should Watch

The presentation may be useful for:

Individuals following U.S. economic and policy developments



Viewers interested in natural resources and energy trends



Audiences studying long-term economic cycles



Anyone curious about the industries tied to America’s manufacturing push



About Jim Rickards

Throughout his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters related to financial risk and economic policy.

He has also worked with members of the Federal Reserve and helped address major financial crises. Rickards is the author of several bestselling books on economics and global finance and is a frequent commentator on markets and geopolitics.

About Paradigm Press

Paradigm Press is a financial publishing company that produces research and educational content focused on economic trends, investment ideas, and global market developments.

Through its team of analysts and researchers, the company provides commentary designed to help readers better understand the forces shaping financial markets and economic policy.

The publisher has built a strong reputation among its audience and currently maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting feedback from readers who follow its research and commentary.