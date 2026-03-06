Uniclub Adds 10 New University Partners Across 4 Continents, Bringing Its Global Network to 60+ Institutions

Frederiksberg, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniclub, the Danish study abroad agency specialising in helping students across six European markets use their domestic financial aid — including Auslands BAföG, SU, DUO, and CSN — abroad, today announced the addition of ten new university partners to its network. The expansion brings Uniclub’s total roster to over 60 partner institutions across more than 30 countries.

The new partners span four continents and open up destinations that have seen rising student demand within Uniclub’s European markets: UAB Barcelona, UCEMA in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Woosong Solbridge in South Korea; Universidade Católica Portuguesa in Lisbon; Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco; iPAG Business School in Paris; Università Europea di Roma in Rome; University of Malta; RIT Croatia (formerly Rochester Institute of Technology Croatia) in Zagreb and Dubrovnik; and Universitas Udayana in Bali, Indonesia.

Unlike traditional study abroad agencies, Uniclub charges students nothing. The business is funded through commission agreements with partner universities — a model that keeps the service genuinely free for the students it serves. For many of Uniclub’s students, the key enabling factor is the portability of their home-country financial aid: a German student on BAföG, a Dutch student on DUO, or a Swedish student drawing CSN can in many cases bring that support with them, making a semester or full degree abroad financially viable in a way it previously wasn’t.

“We built Uniclub because the process of going abroad was needlessly complicated — not because of the academics, but because of the paperwork, the financial uncertainty, and the lack of someone who actually knew the system. Six months ago we had a solid network. Today we have over 60 partners, and we’re still getting calls from universities we’d genuinely love to work with. The demand is there. We’re just making it easier to act on it.”

— Jonathan Leuba, CEO, Uniclub

Operating across Germany, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, Uniclub has built its network steadily since relaunching under uniclub.com. With partners now spanning destinations from Australia and Spain to South Korea, Morocco, and Bali, the agency continues to expand the range of options available to European students pursuing international study.

Students interested in studying abroad and educators can visit uniclub study abroad.

About Uniclub

Uniclub came into being in 2020, sparked by the personal journey of two Danish students. Our mission arose from our own challenges when our home university didn't have an exchange agreement with our dream study destination. Determined to make it happen, we organized our own semester abroad as freemovers, making use of SU and the udlandsstipendium. This experience ignited a passion to assist fellow students in achieving their study abroad goals, leading us to establish an organisation dedicated to helping students arrange their studies abroad, completely free of charge. Uniclub is the guide for a freemover stay abroad that we ourselves had wished existed when we were planning our semester abroad.

