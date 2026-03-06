Shareholders of NuScale Power Corporation Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before April 20, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights – SMR

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SMR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/nuscale-power-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=184097&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 13, 2025 to November 6, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ENTRA1 Energy LLC (“ENTRA1”) had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects – let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation – during its entire operating history; (b) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NuScale Power Modules and hundreds of millions of dollars of Company capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (c) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, NuScale’s commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks.

DEADLINE: April 20, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/nuscale-power-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=184097&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SMR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 20, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

