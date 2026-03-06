Coherent Announces General Availability of Industry's First Dual-Laser QSFP28-DCO for Single Fiber Transmission

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the general availability of the industry’s first dual-laser QSFP28-DCO module designed to enable bi-directional 100G coherent transmission over a single working fiber. This breakthrough brings coherent performance to fiber-constrained network environments in a compact QSFP28 form factor for the first time.

The new module allows network operators to deploy bi-directional 100G coherent links over a single fiber, an essential capability for routes where fiber availability is limited or costly to expand. By enabling multiple 100G services on existing infrastructure, customers can significantly increase network capacity, extend reach up to 300km, and achieve up to a 10x capacity upgrade compared to legacy 10G bi-directional links. The solution allows service providers to maximize fiber plant utilization while maintaining operational simplicity and compatibility with deployed equipment.

“Coherent continues to strengthen its leadership in 100G QSFP28-DCO solutions with innovations that directly address real-world network constraints,” said Moran Roth, VP Product Line Management of Transmission at Coherent. “This dual-laser capability expands our portfolio to better serve Cable/MSO and wireless transport applications, delivering greater flexibility, scalability, and value to customers operating in fiber-limited environments.”

The dual-laser QSFP28-DCO is generally available beginning in March 2026. The solution leverages the same proven technology platform used in Coherent’s single-laser QSFP28-DCO modules, which have been successfully deployed worldwide for the past two years.

The dual-laser QSFP28-DCO is generally available beginning in March 2026.

