Service Lighting Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Lighting, Inc. (“Service Lighting”), a Minnesota-based provider of light fixtures and bulbs,1 recently experienced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the payment card information of over twenty-five thousand individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Service Lighting related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to Service Lighting’s network and acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

Payment Card Information, including Card Expiration Dates and CVV Codes



