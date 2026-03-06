Founder Bryant Richardson of Real Blue Sky Announces Book Launch of "The Next CX Economy" in late Spring 2026

Bernard Ramirez



Richardson, founder of Real Blue Sky , draws on decades of expertise to provide a clear guide for business leaders. The book explains his CRAFT Agilities Framework and is accompanied by international workshops and keynotes that support the future of customer experience as a force for organizational growth.



ARGYLE, Texas, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryant Richardson , a leading expert in customer experience, will release his new book, The Next CX Economy, in Late Spring 2026 . The book distills decades of experience into a practical guide for business leaders seeking to transform customer relationships into a sustainable engine for growth.

Richardson’s career spans over 35 years, during which he has guided Fortune 1000 companies and helped small and mid-sized organizations enhance their customer engagement. The Next CX Economy introduces its CRAFT Agilities Framework™, a method for aligning culture, action, and results around customer objectives. The book is designed to offer actionable strategies for leaders grappling with the complexity of modern customer experience technologies and the need to create lasting organizational value.

"Many organizations struggle to deliver consistent, meaningful customer experiences," Richardson says. "This book is my way of sharing the strategies that have helped clients turn customer experience from a buzzword into a measurable driver of growth."

The publication will be supported by a series of executive workshops and speaking engagements, leveraging Richardson’s global reputation as an advisor and thought leader. Past clients include Goldman Sachs and high-growth businesses across North America, Central America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Richardson was recently named one of the Top 25 Thought Leaders in Customer Experience for 2026 by ICMI.

"My goal is to help business leaders everywhere connect genuinely with customers and build organizations that thrive," Richardson adds. "The Next CX Economy is a roadmap for creating customer relationships that are scalable, lasting, and profitable."

Richardson’s approach centers on practical solutions, moving beyond abstract theory to address the real challenges of leadership, technology, and team alignment. The book is expected to influence the next generation of business leaders and set a new standard for how organizations approach customer experience in the 2030s.



About Bryant Richardson

Bryant Richardson is a recognized expert in customer experience, an author, and a consultant with more than three decades of experience. He is the founder of Real Blue Sky , a firm that specializes in helping businesses strengthen customer engagement through consulting, vendor management, and technology advisory services. Richardson consults with leaders across continents, helping organizations turn customer experience into a growth engine. His work has been featured by international business organizations, and he has received industry recognition, including being named one of the Top 25 Thought Leaders in Customer Experience for 2025.

