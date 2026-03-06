NI Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

FARGO, N.D., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (“NI Holdings,” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: NODK) announced today results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Summary of Year-End 2025 Results

(All comparisons vs. continuing operations for the year-end 2024, unless noted otherwise)

Direct written premiums were $54.1 million for the quarter, down 26% compared to the prior year quarter, and $289.8 million for the full year, down 15.3% compared to the prior year. The declines in both periods were primarily driven by the strategic decision to reduce written premiums in the Non-Standard Auto segment. This was partially offset by growth in the Home and Farm segment from new business, rate increases, and higher property values in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, though results in South Dakota were tempered by lower retention rates.

Net earned premiums of $58.2 million, down 18.9% compared to prior year quarter, and full year net earned premiums of $270.7 million, down 12.7% compared to prior year.

Combined ratio was 109.6% for the quarter, up 29.6 points compared to the prior year quarter, driven by unfavorable prior year reserve development in the Non-Standard Auto segment, lower net earned premiums in Non-Standard Auto following the strategic decision to exit Illinois, South Dakota, and Arizona, as well as increased severity on liability claims and related current year reserve strengthening in the Private Passenger Auto segment.

Combined ratio was 109.9% for full year 2025, up 9.2 points compared to the prior year, primarily driven by unfavorable prior year development on liability loss reserves and lower net earned premiums in the Non-Standard Auto segment. Results in the Home and Farm segment were adversely affected by the historic second-quarter catastrophe event in North Dakota, which exceeded the Company’s $20 million reinsurance retention and triggered related reinstatement premiums, partially offset by favorable weather experience in South Dakota and Nebraska. The Private Passenger Auto segment continued to perform well overall, though results reflected increased severity on liability claims and related reserve strengthening, which contributed to the combined ratio deterioration.

Net investment income increased 6.9% to $11.7 million, driven by the favorable interest rate environment and increased average fixed income securities balance, offset by lower interest rates earned on cash and cash equivalents.

Loss per share of $(0.15) for the current year quarter compared to earnings per share of $0.47 for the prior year quarter, and loss per share of $(0.50) for the current year compared to earnings per share of $0.31 for the prior year.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Dollars in thousands, except per share data

(unaudited) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Direct written premiums $54,079 $73,084 (26.0%) $289,784 $342,301 (15.3%) Net earned premiums $58,248 $71,787 (18.9%) $270,655 $310,110 (12.7%) Loss and LAE ratio 67.7% 45.8% 21.9 pts 74.2% 66.9% 7.3 pts Expense ratio 41.9% 34.2% 7.7 pts 35.7% 33.8% 1.9 pts Combined ratio 109.6% 80.0% 29.6 pts 109.9% 100.7% 9.2 pts Net Investment Income $2,678 $2,854 (6.2%) $11,702 $10,943 6.9% Net income (loss) attributable to NI Holdings $(3,156) $9,848 (132.0%) $(10,413) $(6,060) 71.8% Continuing operations $(3,156) $9,848 (132.0%) $(10,413) $6,600 (257.8%) Discontinued operations - - NM - $(1,512) NM Loss on sale of discontinued operations - - NM - $(11,148) NM Return on average equity (5.2%) 16.2% (21.4) pts (4.3%) 2.8% (7.1) pts Basic earnings (loss) per share $(0.15) $0.47 (131.9%) $(0.50) $(0.29) 72.4% Continuing operations $(0.15) $0.47 (131.9%) $(0.50) $0.31 (261.3%) NM = not meaningful

Management Commentary

“The focus of 2025 was on returning to our core businesses,” said Cindy Launer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our management team and employees worked diligently to sharpen our focus on what we do best – delivering leading insurance products and services across North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska. While financial results in 2025 were disappointing, we are encouraged by the meaningful progress made to position the Company for future success.

We continued to experience unfavorable loss reserve development in the Non-Standard Auto segment, reinforcing our belief that the decision to exit this business in Illinois, Arizona, and South Dakota during 2025 was both prudent and necessary.

We were proud of the Company’s response to the historic catastrophe event in North Dakota. Although the event adversely impacted results, our core lines of business remained solid and profitable in 2025, underscoring the underlying strength of our franchise. Improved weather experience in South Dakota and Nebraska further demonstrated the resilience and diversification of our book of business.

Our investment portfolio again generated strong returns. Combined with the profitability of our core business, we believe these results provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Looking ahead to 2026, I am confident that the investments we are making in our business, employees, technology, and products, will advance our path back to profitability and support the creation of lasting value for our shareholders.”

