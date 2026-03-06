Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in February 2026 of 5.5% Compared to 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for February 2026, compared with February 2025.

During March 2026, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 3.2% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to February 2025. Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara reported a decrease of 7.4%, 5.3%, and 1.6%, respectively. In contrast, Los Cabos airport reported an increase of 0.8%. With respect to GAP’s airports in Jamaica, Montego Bay and Kingston recorded decreases of 31.4% and 2.1%, respectively, as a result of disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-25 Feb-26 % Change Jan - Feb 25 Jan - Feb 26 % Change Guadalajara 926.2 906.2 (2.2%) 1,932.4 1,972.5 2.1% Tijuana* 631.4 584.7 (7.4%) 1,333.4 1,283.1 (3.8%) Puerto Vallarta 192.6 186.5 (3.2%) 422.1 429.0 1.6% Los Cabos 197.8 185.7 (6.2%) 430.1 404.8 (5.9%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 158.4 151.3 (4.5%) 335.2 332.2 (0.9%) Hermosillo 150.6 144.4 (4.1%) 319.9 304.8 (4.7%) Morelia 57.3 59.1 3.1% 122.5 132.2 7.9% Kingston 0.0 0.2 351.4% 0.1 0.7 943.1% La Paz 85.4 89.0 4.2% 182.1 194.7 7.0% Mexicali 88.8 71.8 (19.1%) 189.0 170.9 (9.6%) Aguascalientes 46.2 41.8 (9.6%) 98.2 91.0 (7.3%) Los Mochis 51.6 48.3 (6.3%) 108.6 107.0 (1.4%) Manzanillo 10.9 10.4 (4.7%) 22.8 21.7 (5.0%) Total 2,597.2 2,479.4 (4.5%) 5,496.3 5,444.6 (0.9%)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-25 Feb-26 % Change Jan - Feb 25 Jan - Feb 26 % Change Guadalajara 430.1 428.8 (0.3%) 1,030.9 1,026.9 (0.4%) Tijuana* 290.1 268.9 (7.3%) 670.1 607.6 (9.3%) Puerto Vallarta 457.3 428.9 (6.2%) 941.2 918.1 (2.5%) Los Cabos 410.5 427.8 4.2% 837.2 865.7 3.4% Montego Bay 400.1 274.5 (31.4%) 856.3 559.0 (34.7%) Guanajuato 72.4 71.7 (1.1%) 179.9 181.2 0.8% Hermosillo 5.9 6.4 8.5% 14.4 15.1 4.8% Morelia 51.3 64.0 24.8% 119.1 149.3 25.3% Kingston 121.9 119.2 (2.2%) 288.9 274.2 (5.1%) La Paz 2.8 3.8 37.3% 5.5 8.1 47.1% Mexicali 0.7 0.6 (13.7%) 1.2 1.2 2.3% Aguascalientes 21.2 22.9 8.0% 50.3 53.1 5.6% Los Mochis 0.5 0.4 (12.2%) 1.3 1.2 (9.2%) Manzanillo 13.5 11.0 (18.2%) 29.1 24.9 (14.4%) Total 2,278.2 2,128.9 (6.6%) 5,025.2 4,685.5 (6.8%)

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-25 Feb-26 % Change Jan - Feb 25 Jan - Feb 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,356.2 1,335.0 (1.6%) 2,963.3 2,999.4 1% Tijuana* 921.5 853.5 (7.4%) 2,003.6 1,890.7 (6%) Puerto Vallarta 649.9 615.4 (5.3%) 1,363.3 1,347.1 (1%) Los Cabos 608.3 613.4 0.8% 1,267.2 1,270.5 0% Montego Bay 400.1 274.5 (31.4%) 856.3 559.0 (35%) Guanajuato 230.8 222.9 (3.4%) 515.0 513.4 (0%) Hermosillo 156.5 150.8 (3.6%) 334.3 319.9 (4%) Morelia 108.6 123.1 13.4% 241.7 281.5 16% Kingston 121.9 119.4 (2.1%) 288.9 274.9 (5%) La Paz 88.2 92.8 5.2% 187.5 202.8 8% Mexicali 89.5 72.4 (19.1%) 190.2 172.2 (9.5%) Aguascalientes 67.4 64.6 (4.1%) 148.4 144.1 (3%) Los Mochis 52.1 48.8 (6.4%) 109.9 108.2 (2%) Manzanillo 24.4 21.4 (12.2%) 51.9 46.6 (10%) Total 4,875.4 4,608.2 (5.5%) 10,521.5 10,130.2 (3.7%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Feb-25 Feb-26 % Change Jan - Feb 25 Jan - Feb 26 % Change Tijuana 285.9 265.8 (7.0%) 659.1 599.9 (9.0%)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors

The seats available during February 2026 decreased by 3.4%, compared to February 2025. The load factors for the month went from 81.2% in February 2025 to 79.4% in February 2026.

Information on airport operations in Jalisco

As a result of the events that took place in various locations of the State of Jalisco on February 22, 2026, and in light of the different alerts issued by the various levels of government, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta International Airports faced the following flight cancellations: on February 22, 120 cancellations were recorded at Guadalajara Airport, 89 at Puerto Vallarta Airport, and two at Manzanillo Airport. On February 23, there were 103 cancellations, 52 in Puerto Vallarta, and two in Manzanillo.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.