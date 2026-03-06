Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Report to Shareholders

TORONTO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B; NYSE: RCI) (“Rogers”) today announced the filing with securities regulators in Canada and the U.S. of its 2025 annual report to shareholders.

The annual report to shareholders includes Rogers’ 2025 audited annual consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A). Rogers’ 2025 sustainability and social impact disclosure continues to be embedded in our MD&A.

Rogers’ 2025 annual report to shareholders is available under the Rogers Communications Inc. profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at sec.gov and on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website.

A paper copy of the report may also be requested at no charge, by contacting us at investor.relations@rci.rogers.com, at 647-435-6470, or toll free at 1-844-801-4792.

Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

Investor Relations

1-844-801-4792

investor.relations@rci.rogers.com

