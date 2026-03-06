Partners Value Investments Inc. Reminds Warrant Holders of Approaching Warrant Expiry Date

TORONTO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: PVF.WT, PVF.PR.V, PVF.A) today issues a reminder that the outstanding share purchase warrants issued on November 27, 2023 (the "Warrants") which are exercisable into non-voting exchangeable shares (the “Exchangeable Shares”) of the Company (PVF.A) will expire on June 30, 2026 in accordance with their terms.

Any Warrants that have not been exercised by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 30, 2026 will automatically be cancelled.

The Warrants, which are publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PVF.WT", will be delisted before the market opens on July 1, 2026.

Holders of Warrants who wish to exercise their Warrants should review the warrant indenture between TSX Trust Company (the "Warrant Agent") and the Company dated November 27, 2023, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the exercise requirements contained in the notice that was delivered to registered holders of Warrants dated August 8, 2025 and, if applicable, the certificate evidencing their Warrants, and contact their legal and investment advisors before submitting the exercise form and any other applicable documentation to the Warrant Agent. For more information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2023 and July 4, 2025.

Five Warrants can be converted into 11.06 Exchangeable Shares by delivering the Warrants and C$32.45 in cash. Warrant holders may also deliver Warrants to the Warrant Agent and receive the net amount of Exchangeable Shares after deducting the exercise price (“cashless exercise”). Holders of Warrants should refer to the full text of the Warrant Indenture, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for detailed procedures for the exercise of the Warrants, including for cashless exercise.

The C$32.45 exercise price may also be satisfied by delivering Series 1 Preferred LP Units (“Preferred LP Units”) of Partners Value Investments L.P. (“PVI LP”) in lieu of cash. Each Preferred LP Unit will be credited at its US$25 face value plus any declared and unpaid dividends, converted into Canadian dollars. Prior to the expiration of the Warrants, PVI LP is expected to declare dividends on its Preferred LP Units on March 9, 2026 and May 11, 2026. Preferred LP Units delivered after these declarations and before the close of business on the applicable record date, will be credited with the value of the dividend for the purpose of satisfying the Warrant exercise price. The final dividend record dates prior to the expiration of the Warrants will occur on the last business day of March and June.

Each Exchangeable Share is, at the option of the holder, exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for the currently listed equity limited partnership units of PVI LP (PVF.UN).

The Warrants may not be exercised within the United States or by or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person or a person in the United States, and the Exchangeable Shares issuable upon exercise of such Warrants may not be delivered within the United States, unless such Exchangeable Shares are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the securities laws of any state in which the holder is resident, or unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-359-8534 or visit our website at pvii.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or PVI LP, or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and any securities issued in connection with the exercise of Warrants are anticipated to be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with applicable state securities laws.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. Expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to and regarding the expiry and delisting of the Warrants and the declaration of dividends on the Preferred LP Units. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future, and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.